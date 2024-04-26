Video: & JULIET Cast Members Perform the Show's Choreography at a Wedding

The pair took to the dance floor to perform Jennifer Weber's choreography to Everybody (Backstreet's Back).
& Juliet Broadway cast member Daniel Assetta, and & Juliet Australia cast member Georgia Anderson were guests at a wedding where one of Max Martin's hits 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back) was played!
The pair took to the dance floor to perform Jennifer Weber's show choreography!
@dassetta
Everybody loves a wedding ? Representing Broadway and Australia through some Jennifer Weber & Juliet boy band choreography! ?? ?? #broadway #theatrekid #weddingdance #andjulietmusical #musicals #backstreetboys #everybodyDaniel Assetta">♬ original sound - Daniel Assetta
What if Juliet didin't die? That should almost be the start of the play! & Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators. The musical features a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.
