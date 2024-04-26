Video: & JULIET Cast Members Perform the Show's Choreography at a Wedding

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



& Juliet Broadway cast member Daniel Assetta, and & Juliet Australia cast member Georgia Anderson were guests at a wedding where one of Max Martin's hits 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back) was played!

The pair took to the dance floor to perform Jennifer Weber's show choreography!

What if Juliet didin't die? That should almost be the start of the play! & Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators. The musical features a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

