Previews: SWEENEY TODD at Eight O'Clock Theatre

Coming to the stage on May 3-12 is Eight O’Clock Theatre’s production, SWEENEY TODD, which promises to be a cut above the rest. Directed by Jason Tucker and choreographed by Amy Fee, Stephen Sondheim’s masterpiece is poised to thrill audiences with its dark humor and powerful score.

Tucker usually works in professional theatre but has returned to this community theatre because of his love of the theatre, staff, and its performers since first discovering Eight O’Clock Theatre in 2000.

“There is a passion being shared by the actors, technicians, and designers that is hard to replicate in the professional world. These people know it is a privilege to get to spend time working together at such a high level to make this happen,” he explains. “It’s like a basketball team. Everyone needs to do exactly what they need to do, and these groups reliably do. I think it’s fantastic.”

In SWEENEY TODD, the dark tale takes shape in the atmospheric streets of 19th-century London. A wronged barber banished unfairly returns to exact retribution upon the corrupt judge who ruined his life and defiled his beloved wife. His quest for vengeance intertwines with the cunning Mrs. Lovett, the clever owner of a struggling pie shop. Collaborating, they delve into a macabre enterprise where the citizens of London queue not only for a haircut but also for something far more sinister.

Tucker was introduced to the Sondheim masterpiece decades ago. His first reaction to the script was, “This thing is so much fun. It is wonderfully dark and rich, and it has joy and exuberance. It focuses on such parts of humanity we don’t want to think about – murder, cannibalism, rage, and revenge.”

Tucker explains that the musical acknowledges the traits of rage and revenge as human things rather than things of evil.

“I love that the music is romantically epic. Sondheim was a master lyricist and was uproariously funny. There are jokes that I still laugh at, even though this is nearly 50 years old. It’s so smart but also lush and rich. It feels like you’re at the symphony, ballet, or opera, not just musical theatre. It’s bigger than musical theatre,” he says.

Tucker is excited that this show features the largest cast he’s worked with in nearly 20 years.

The cast list is a roll call of local talent featuring David Russell, Lauren Butterfield, Kyle Williamson, Kayley Jewel, Stu Sanford, Griffin Spriggs, Jenna Jane, Megan Jetter, DJ Schuett, Steven Fox, Cheyna Alexander, Amber Britner, Kevin Buete, Rei Capote, David W. Collins, Mary Davis, Lauren Dykes, Emma Foroutan, Steven Fox, Sara Heller, Alexis Kersey, Sarah Libes, Christian McCormick, Reginald Simmons, Jake Veit, TJ Venieris, Jenelle Vinachi, and Katie Voorhees.

“When it came time to start singing this music, I have true bases, true sopranoes, and true tenors. It sounds amazing and full. I don’t think local audiences are going to be prepared for just how gorgeous this cast sounds,” he enthuses.

Tucker loves that the musical juxtaposes the macabre with day-to-day happenings. “There is an enormous capacity in each of us for rage, revenge, murder, and the ability to empathize, love, and protect. These things are happening in the musical, and I think that’s the point. I think it’s not interested in good and evil. I think it’s interested in humanity.”

Slicing through the competition with its razor-sharp wit and unforgettable melodies, SWEENEY TODD has carved out its place as a standout in the world of musical theater. With an impressive eight Tony Awards, including the coveted Best Musical accolade, this theatrical masterpiece continues to captivate audiences globally.

“I hope the audience talks about the cast (afterward.) The cast is killer. This is a local community theatre production, and these people have no business being as good as they are. It’s remarkable how good they are,” he says, “Anybody that wants to have a really good time, be surprised, and hear some of the greatest music written by one of the greatest musical theatre composers/lyricists – people who want to enjoy a damn good night of theatre - should come.”

SWEENEY TODD is a story of love, murder, and revenge that is as deliciously entertaining as devilish. It’s a show that will leave you on the edge of your seat and definitely more than a little wary of anyone selling tasty-looking meat pies.

Learn more and buy tickets at www.eightoclocktheatre.com.

