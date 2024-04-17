Photos: Inside HADESTOWN's 5 Year Anniversary Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Last night, the Tony Award-winning best musical Hadestown rang in their 5th Anniversary with a special celebration and performance at The Racket in Chelsea. Composer and creator Anais Mitchell was on hand to emcee the event and lead a series of musical performances and toasts featuring past and present company members including Ani DiFranco, Patrick Page, Solea Pfeiffer, Jon Jon Briones, Isa Briones, Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, and more.

See photos below!

Hadestown began performances on Broadway on April 17, 2019, and is currently playing at Walter Kerr Theatre.



Hadestown’s 5th anniversary cast currently includes Grammy Award winner Ani DiFranco as ‘Persephone,’ Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,’ Jon Jon Briones as ‘Hermes,’ Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades,’ and Isa Briones as ‘Eurydice.’ They are joined by Belén Moyano, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Chibueze Ihumoa, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael "YaYa" Reich, and Tanner Ray Wilson.



Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale. The Tony Award winning production originally opened on Broadway on April 17, 2019 and is currently playing all over the world with productions on Broadway, on tour, and in the West End.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.



Now in its third year, the North American Tour is currently playing a sold out run at Clowes Hall in Indianapolis with upcoming engagements now on sale in Philadelphia, Syracuse, Boston, New Haven, and Charlotte before finishing in Toronto. When the tour ends May 26, it will have played 124 weeks, visited 85 different markets across North America, and been seen by over 2 million patrons.



Hadestown is now playing its long-awaited West End premiere at the Lyric Theatre, returning to London, six years after its 2018 engagement at the National Theatre.



