Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of LEMPICKA

Lempicka is now running on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

By: Apr. 15, 2024
Lempicka Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets Tickets: from $63
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

  

Lempicka

We love a good party!

BroadwayWorld's Opening Night Coverage is being presented by THE GREAT GATSBY — a new musical roaring onto Broadway this spring! Starring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) as Jay Gatsby and Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Daisy Buchanan, this "lush, bewitching, and dazzling" (The New York Times) production is a party you do not want to miss! 

The Longacre Theatre was the place to be last night, where the story of Tamara de Lempicka came to life on Broadway in Lempicka. The new musical celebrated its opening night and BroadwayWorld was there as some of the industry's biggest stars arrived for the special night.

Check out photos of special guests, including: Shoshana Bean, J. Harrison Ghee, Kate Reinders, Dylan Mulvaney, Anais Mitchell and many more!

Lempicka is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), with a book, lyrics, and original concept by Carson Kreitzer, book and music by Matt Gould, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.
 
Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 


Opening Night Coverage



Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Lempicka Logo Magnet Lempicka Logo Magnet
Lempicka Unisex Logo Tee Lempicka Unisex Logo Tee
Lempika Driven Mug Lempika Driven Mug

Videos