Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of LEMPICKA

Lempicka is now running on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.
We love a good party!
The Longacre Theatre was the place to be last night, where the story of Tamara de Lempicka came to life on Broadway in Lempicka. The new musical celebrated its opening night and BroadwayWorld was there as some of the industry's biggest stars arrived for the special night.
Check out photos of special guests, including: Shoshana Bean, J. Harrison Ghee, Kate Reinders, Dylan Mulvaney, Anais Mitchell and many more!
Lempicka is directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), with a book, lyrics, and original concept by Carson Kreitzer, book and music by Matt Gould, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.
Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.
