Photos: LEMPICKA Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

Lempicka is running on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.
The best of Broadway was at the Longacre Theatre last night to celebrate the opening night of the new musical, Lempicka, led by Eden Espinosa. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the cast's first official curtain call below!
The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).
The cast of Lempicka includes Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness with Mariand Torres, Alex Aquilino, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Kyle Brown, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ximone Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Mary Page Nance, Julio Rey, and Michael Milkanin rounding out the company.
Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Mary Page Nance, Veronica Fiaoni, Mariand Torres
Mariand Torres, Eden Espinosa, Bradley Dean
Matt Gould, Carson Kreitzer, Raja Feather Kelly
Nathaniel Stampley, Beth Leavel
