Anne Hathaway Talks Her Goal of Performing on Broadway in New Interview

In a new interview with V Magazine, Academy Award winning actress Anne Hathaway discussed her longtime goal of performing on Broadway.

Hathaway recently got a taste of Broadway when she made an appearance as a producer in Gutenberg! The Musical! starring Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells.

When asked how she felt about being on stage, Hathaway said, “Am I gross if I say ‘home’? Yeah, I really want that, there’s no hiding it. [Being on Broadway] was my first dream, you know? And so many amazing, extraordinary things have happened to me but not that one yet. It’s a goal that is very, very much alive inside of me.”

Among her many roles on screen, Hathaway won an Oscar for her performance as Fantine in 2012's film adaptation of the musical Les Misérables. She rose to fame with her role in The Princess Diaries films, where she starred alongside Julie Andrews.

In the same interview, Hathaway also discussed the highly anticipated third film in The Princess Diaries franchise, saying only, "We’re in a good place. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

Her next role is in The Idea of You, where Hathaway plays a single mother who falls in love with a young singer. The Idea of You hits Prime Video on May 2.