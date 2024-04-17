Photos: Get a First Look at SUFFS on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the cast of Suffs in action! All new photos have been released ahead of the show’s opening night on Thursday, April 18.

From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.

Suffs is produced by Jill Furman, Rachel Sussman, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Malala Yousafzai.

Suffs was originally developed and produced at The Public Theater in 2022 (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham).

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus