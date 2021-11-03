Violeta Angelova and Matthew Prescott Announced as Guest Artists in Ballet Arts of Jackson's THE NUTCRACKER

Violeta Angelova, former principal dancer of the Suzanne Farrell Ballet, and Matthew Prescott, a former member of the Suzanne Farrell Ballet, and who has danced with the Joffrey Ballet and the Dance Theatre of Harlem, will appear as guest artists in the Ballet Arts of Jackson's production of The Nutcracker on December 10, 11, and 12, 2021 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson, Tennessee.

Violeta Angelova was born in Sofia, Bulgaria studied ballet at her mother's ballet school. She actively performed before graduating with high honors from the National School of Dance Art in Bulgaria, and the Vienna State Opera Ballet School in Austria where she was a scholarship student.

Ms. Angelova was invited to represent Bulgaria at the Royal Festival of Arts in Jordan, and has participated in many other international ballet events. She was also invited to dance at the International Festival in Edinburgh, Scotland, and the Opera and Ballet Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Ms. Angelova has danced with the Vienna State Opera Ballet, the Volksoper-Vienna, Ballet Internationale, the New Jersey Ballet, the Suzanne Farrell Ballet, and has appeared as a guest artist with the Eglevsky Ballet, Ballet Metropolitan Ballet, California Ballet, Ballet Minnesota, and the National Ballet of Bulgaria.

Ms. Angelova's repertoire includes the title roles and principal roles in the 19th century classics including The Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, The Nutcracker, Don Quixote, Swan Lake, La Bayadere, Coppelia, Esmeralda, and Cinderella.

She has also danced principal roles in the following ballets by George Balanchine, Serenade, Agon, Concerto Barocco, Valse Fantasie, La Sonnambula, Sonatine, Apollo, Divertimento No. 15, Walpurgisnacht Ballet, La Source, Stars and Stripes, Allegro Brillante, Jewels, and Monumentum/Movements. Ms. Angelova has also danced Mikhail Fokine's The Dying Swan, and roles in works by contemporary choreographers in Europe, and the United States.

Ms. Angelova is currently pursuing a career as a freelance guest artist, coach and teacher. She has also been on the faculty of the New Jersey School of Ballet, and L'Etoile Ballet, and has given master classes and private coaching sessions.

Matthew Prescott was born and raised in Idaho. He pursued his dance training at the Interlochen Arts Academy and attended the Joffrey New School University Program in New York City, in its inaugural year.

Mr. Prescott has danced with the Joffrey Ballet, Donald Byrd's Spectrum Dance Theater, Alonzo King's LINES Ballet, Ballet NY, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, the Suzanne Farrell Ballet, the Alabama Ballet, Armitage Gone! Dance, BalletX, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Morphoses - The Wheeldon Company, and the Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Mr. Prescott has choreographed works which have been performed by Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Chamber Dance Project, the Joffrey Ballet School, BalletX, Interlochen Arts Academy, for Misty Copeland for Prince's Coming to America 2010 Madison Square Garden performances, as well as the Vail International Dance Festival.

Mr. Prescott was featured in Robert Altman's Film, The Company, and was the Resident Choreographer for the national tour of the Tony Award-winning musical, Billy Elliot, as well as performing the role of Older Billy. Mr. Prescott made his Broadway debut in the cast of The Phantom of the Opera.

Mr. Prescott is currently is the Co-Artistic Director of the Joffrey Ballet School's Musical Theater Broadway NYC, London, Las Vegas, and Cirque Arts Summer intensives.

Mr. Prescott was part of the team that produced, directed, and starred in the hit reality show, Joffrey Elite, for Awesomeness TV.