Writers Announced for Johnny Mercer Foundation's Inaugural Songwriting Intensive in Maine

The Johnny Mercer Foundation has announced the writers selected for their first annual Songwriting Intensive at Snow Pond Center for the Arts. Award-winning songwriters Rona Siddiqui and Adam Gwon will join Snow Pond’s recently appointed Artistic Director Kaitlin Hopkins for JMF’s inaugural program to be held at Snow Pond’s lakeside campus in Sidney, Maine, June 12-19, 2024.

The 10 young songwriters selected for this one-of-a-kind songwriting intensive are: Jonah Broscow, Paola Cruz, Peyton Herzog, Zhengchun “Dewey” Huang, Chloe Meinershagen, Makena Metz, Nina Osso, Bryce Palmer, Alyssa Payne, and Eden Witvoet. When asked why they wanted to participate in this program, writers cited the legendary Mercer name, the opportunity to collaborate and network with mentors and participants, and being inspired by the natural setting of Maine.

Siddiqui, a Grammy-nominated composer/lyricist with shows being developed at Playwright Horizons, will work alongside Gwon, an award-winning composer/lyricist whose musicals have been produced on six continents and in more than half a dozen languages.

"It will be thrilling to see artists with such a vast range of styles, interests, and experiences converge and collide,” said Siddiqui. “This is where the expansion of the genre begins!”

“I could not be more excited about this program and these songwriters,” Gwon added. “The Johnny Mercer Foundation helped launch my own career, and I’m honored to be paying that forward with this group of talented new voices.”

“JMF is excited to partner with Snow Pond to provide this amazing opportunity,” said JMF Vice President Jonathan Brielle. “This program provides a precursor to the JMF Songwriters Project in which Adam participated as a student. Additionally, both Rona and Adam have participated several times in the JMF Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals, which makes this doubly rewarding.”

The 10 students will study and explore the fundamentals of contemporary and musical theater songwriting, developing the skills and tools necessary to pursue a career as professional songwriters. This free 8-day Songwriting Intensive will provide students a unique learning experience through classes, collaborative exercises and professional mentorship.

The JMF Songwriting Intensive curriculum will be developed by Siddiqui, Gwon and Hopkins to fit the needs of the applicants and will include tutorials, master classes, workshops, collaborative writing time, as well as salon-style presentations. Tailoring the studies to the specific needs of each student differentiates the JMF Songwriting Initiative from what other programs offer.