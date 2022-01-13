Kentucky Performing Arts and KMEA to Present Free Gheens Great Expectations Concert

Kentucky Performing Arts and KMEA will present Gheens Great Expectations Concert featuring a side-by-side performance by The Louisville Youth Orchestra and The Louisville Orchestra, conducted by Louisville Youth Orchestra Music Director Doug Elmore, conductor Nicholas Finch and featuring soloist Anita Graef.

Anita Graef, Cellist, has earned recognition for her music as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral performer. Recent appearances include Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert series and "Concerts from the Library of Congress." She performs frequently with Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Louisville Orchestra, Dayton Philharmonic and others.

Graef has been a prize winner in numerous competitions, including First Prize at the Golden Classical Music Awards, ongoing finalist status at the Tannenwald and ECSO Competitions, Third Prize at The North International Music Competition and Silver Prize at the Muse International Competition.

The Louisville Youth Orchestra (LYO) creates a musical education experience for all dedicated young musicians up to 21 years old regardless of race, creed, gender identity, sexual orientation, or economic circumstances. Members of LYO come from over twelve counties and dozens of schools. Over 100 hours of rehearsal and instruction are provided prior to performances.

Performance details:

WHEN: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall

COST: Event is free, no ticket required.

Visit Kentucky Performing Arts at www.kentuckyperformingarts.org