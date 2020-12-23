Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Louisville! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Louisville: Arts Educator Of The Decade

Amy Miller 42%



27%

27%

Chris BundySteven Rahe, Western Middle School

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Floyd Centra - 2017 29%

GODSPELL - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 11%

MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 11%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Derby Dinner Playhouse 52%

Footnotes, Derby Dinner Playhouse 39%

Hilltop Tavern 9%



Best Theatre Staff

Floyd Central HS 33%

New Albany Theatre Arts 30%

Acting Against Cancer 22%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Stage One Family Theatre 59%

New Albany Theatre Arts 22%

Walden Theatre 19%



Dancer Of The Decade

Lexie Stites - GUYS ABD DOLLS - Floyd Central HS - 2019 37%

Celeste Vonderschmitt - PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancer - 2019 22%

Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central - 2018 15%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Charlie Meredith - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Acting Against Cancer - 2018 50%

Remy Sisk - PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancer - 2019 50%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Rob Woodall - GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT - Acting Against Cancer - 2016 60%

Jesse AlFord - AMERICAN PSYCHO - Acting Against Cancer - 2020 40%



Performer Of The Decade

Lexie Stites - LEGALLY BLONDE - Floyd Central - 2020 37%

Jim Hesselman - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Derby Dinner Playhouse - 2011 20%

Cary Wiger - LOVE, SEX & THE IRS - Derby Dinner Playhouse - 2019 17%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MY FAIR LADY - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 29%

SEUSSI CAL JR - Scribner MS - 2018 24%

PIPPIN - Acting Against Cancr - 2019 19%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

CHILDRENS HOUR - Pandora - 2016 48%

RUMORS - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2020 26%

JOHN LENNON AND ME - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2018 17%



Set Design Of The Decade

Patrick Jump - NEWSIES - Floyd Central - 2020 58%

Crit Fisher - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - New Albany Theatre Arts - 2019 22%

Corie Caudill - MAMMA MIA! - Acting Against Caner - 2018 11%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Center Stage 46%

TheatreWorks of SoIN 33%

Acting Against Cancer 21%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

Caesar's Foundation 63%

PLAY Louisville 20%

Gheens Foundation 13%

