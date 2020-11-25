Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; Long Beach Playhouse Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Los Angeles:

Best Ensemble

MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 7%

NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 7%

AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 6%

Choreographer of the Decade

Andy Blankenbuehler - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 17%

Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 11%

Diane Makas & Jennifer Simpson-Matthews - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 10%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Long Beach Playhouse 24%

IVRT- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 16%

Rose Center Theater 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Paul Tazewell - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 21%

Roxy Astor - AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 14%

Kate Bergh - RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Pasadena Playhouse - 2019 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Shelly O'Rourke - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 20%

Jenna Stocks - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 17%

KC Archer - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 15%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2019 13%

Tim Nelson - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 12%

Janet Renslow - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

John Farmanesh-Bocca - TEMPEST REDUX - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and The New American Theatre - 2016 17%

Arden Teresa Lewis - A THORN IN THE FAMILY PAW - Theatre West - 2016 10%

Andi Chapman - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2019 7%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Long Beach Playhouse 8%

Theatre West 7%

Hollywood Pantages Theatre 6%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Chris Caputo - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 12%

Andrew Schmedake - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2020 9%

Pablo Santiago - A MEXICAN TRILOGY: AN AMERICAN STORY - Latino Theatre Company - 2016 7%

Performer Of The Decade

Sam Tanng - THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Long Beach Playhouse - 2020 9%

Jack Stehlin - TEMPEST REDUX - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble and The New American Theatre - 2016 8%

Jimmy Saiz - NEWSIES - Candlelight Pavilion - 2020 6%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

COMFORT WOMEN: A NEW MUSICAL - Dimo Kim Musical Theatre Factory - 2019 11%

HAMILTON - Hollywood Pantages Theatre - 2017 10%

AFTERGLOW THE 80'S MUSICAL EXPERIENCE - The 11:11 - 2018 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A THORN IN THE FAMILY PAW - Theatre West - 2016 7%

NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2018 7%

THE UNEXPECTED GUEST - Long Beach Playhouse - 2020 7%

Set Design Of The Decade

Stephen Gifford - CABARET - Celebration Theatre - 2018 11%

Francois-Pierre Couture - A MEXICAN TRILOGY: AN AMERICAN STORY - Latino Theatre Company - 2016 10%

Edward E. Haynes, Jr. - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2018 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jeff Gardner - NATIVE SON - Antaeus Theatre Company - 2017 14%

Jonathan Burke - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018 12%

Jonathan Burke - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - 5-Star Theatricals - 2017 8%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Long Beach Playhouse 10%

Theatre West 8%

IVRT- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre 8%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Actors Fund 23%

Center Theatre Group 22%

Theatre West 15%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

LOVE ACTUALLY LIVE - Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts - 2019 15%

THE BALLAD OF EMMETT TILL - Fountain Theatre - 2020 12%

HAIRSPRAY FINALE SPECTACULAR - The Actors Fund - 2020 10%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Cassandra Murphy - HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - 5-Star Theatricals - 2018 17%

Trevin Stephenson - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater - 2020 14%

Mary Bridget Davies - A NIGHT WITH Janis Joplin - Pasadena Playhouse - 2015 10%

