SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD Comes to Celebration Theatre

Celebration Theatre and the Los Angeles LGBT Center will co-present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD this April.

The musical features music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, choreography by Brin Hamblin, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, and directed by Brittney S. Wheeler, marking her directorial debut in her role as Artistic Director of the company.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD will begin previews on Friday, April 19; will open on Saturday, April 27 at 8pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, May 25 at the Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre, 1125 N. McCadden Place in Los Angeles.

It’s about one moment…at a crossroads, on a ledge, holding onto your past and looking forward. This first musical by Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County), is an anthology of vignettes that explores the complexities of what it means to be radically, intrinsically human in the 21st century. With a powerhouse cast of voices telling its stories, SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD chronicles life in a modern age where dreams and disillusionment go hand-in-hand in the search for authentic connection, discerning what’s real in a virtual world of social media platforms and dating websites, and celebrating life as we make it. It’s a captivating intersection where diverse voices meet the burden of an unpredictable reality…and persevere. Says director and Celebration artistic director Brittney S. Wheeler, “Who better to do it than queer people?”

Brittney S. Wheeler adds, “What happens when you give in to society’s construct of what it means to be radically you? The queer community longs for and continues to fight for radical acceptance and a deeper connection between generations. Our world is volatile, scary, and at a fever pitch. How do we discover and hold on to the joy, the light within? It is vital to me as an artist to foster an environment of belonging in every sense of the word. SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD for its part fosters truth in storytelling through song and in a way that is seldom realized outside of the theatre world. Our collective strength lies in one another and loving one another despite our differences and that is what I hope audiences take away from this production.”

Comments Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Artistic Director Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx, “Songs for a New World is an extraordinary musical – vibrant, powerful, and expansive. With joy and authenticity at its core, we cannot think of a better show with which to continue our exciting ongoing partnership with Celebration Theatre. It is no accident that Celebration has become one of the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s most frequent creative partners; it’s a direct, enthusiastic response to their legacy of uplifting LGBTQ+ stories and creators, their remarkable artistry, and the ambitious vision of their leadership team. This project is going to be one-of-a-kind, and we cannot wait to share it with our audiences.”