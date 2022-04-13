Darryl Maximilian Robinson Leads THE MUSIC MAN At Young Stars Theatre Of South Pasadena

Veteran and award-winning Chicago and LA stage actor and play director Darryl Maximilian Robinson- who won a 2015 / 2016 Los Angeles Elate Season Ticket Holder Award nomination as Best Actor for his performance as the debonair, but aging leading man Ernest in Tad Mosel's classic one-act 'Impromptu' as part of The Emmanuel Lutheran Actors' Theatre Ensemble's evening of short works entitled 'Just 4 Fun' which was presented at North Hollywood's Lincoln Stegman Theatre- returns to the local stage for the first time in two years to take on the marvelous, comedic featured role of Mayor George Shinn, the malaprop-spewing chief executive of River City, Iowa in The Young Stars Theatre of South Pasadena's revival of Meredith Willson's Tony Award-winning, classic American musical 'The Music Man' in an intimate and lively rendition staged at The Fremont Center Theatre ( 1000 Fremont Ave. in South Pasadena, 91030 ). The Show opens Friday April 15th and plays Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through May 1st.

This new production is guided by skilled musical theatre professional Director Gloria Bennett ( Co-Founder of Young Stars Theatre ) who helms a cast of 29 men, women and children ( with the highly-talented younger performers alternating nightly, Red and Blue Casts, in the significant roles of Amaryllis, Winthrop Paroo, Gracie Shinn, Zanetta Shinn and Tommy Djilas ). these performers are joined by other gifted youthful participants in the show's large ensemble.

Musical theatre and classical theatre professional Jack J. Bennett ( also a Co-Founder of Young Stars Theatre and who was very well-received in the title role of YST's staging of Stephen Sondheim's and Hugh Wheller's musical theatre thriller 'Sweeney Todd' ) stars in the leading role of the effortlessly-slick con artist with a heart of gold, Professor Harold Hill, the charming charlatan and rogue who charms and steals the hearts ( and money) of the people of River City with his scam of selling a kids band. He is joined onstage by the lovely and lilting presense and soprano voice of YST's leading lady Liz Barone as Marian Paroo, River City's gossiped-about librarian.

Providing strong support in YST's revival are comic performer John Farley as Hill's friend and "reformed" fellow grifter, Marcellus Washburn; Georgan George as Marian's and Winthrop's practical and sensible Irish mother, Mrs. Paroo; experienced character actor Chris Girt as Hill's anvil salesman nemesis, Charlie Cowell, talented debuting actor Eric Michael Hernandez as River City's lawman, Constable Locke; and as The First Lady of River City, Mayor Shinn's wife, the imperious Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn, skilled character actress Tamarah Ashton not only nails her role, but performing double-duty, effectivefully provides the early 20th-century costume design of the show as well.

"The Pick-A-Little, Talk A Little" Ladies of River City include: Jen Farley as Ethel Toffelmier, Alicia V. Wilson as Alma Hix, Holly Wolcott as Maud Dunlop, and Judy Rosenfeld as Mrs. Squires.

The Men of The River City School Board, whom Hill distracts from obtaining his proper credentials and tansforms into wonderful A BARBERSHOP QUARTET include: Miranda Miller ( yes, in male drag, strong voice, and solidly blending the voices of the large cast in her additional role of YST's musical director ) as Ewart Dunlop, Ted Wells as Oliver Hix, Marion Paton as Olin Britt, and gifted tenor ( opera quality ) Iah Bearden-Vrai as Jacey Squires.

'The Music Man' with The Young Stars Theatre marks Mr. Robinson's debut performance with this very talented company. To see Darryl Maximilian Robinson as Mayor George Shinn in Meredith Willson's classic show which includes such songs as: '76 Trombones,' 'Till There Was You,' 'Marian The Lirarian,' 'Ya Got Trouble,' 'Good Night, My Someone,' and 'It's You', among other stage musical hit tunes, visit the Young Stars Theatre webpage.

https://www.youngstarstheatre....