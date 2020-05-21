Beef & Boards Will Reopen in July With BEEHIVE: THE '60S MUSICAL; Announce New Safety Protocols

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre is set to reopen in July with a production of Beehive: The '60s Musical!

Step back into another era with this wild toe-tapping, head shakin' musical tribute to the rockin' women who made the music of the era so special - everyone from Lesley Gore to Janis Joplin, from the Shirelles to The Supremes, Aretha Franklin to Tina Turner, and every woman in between! With two dozen beloved hits, the show takes you on a journey through song, documenting the dramatic changes that America underwent during the '60s.

Tickets for Beehive are limited, and not being sold online. To inquire about ticket availability, please call the box office.

Beef & Boards will be following new safety protocols and will be adjusting their audience size and seating to accommodate state requirements and appropriate distancing.

What's changed

Smaller audiences: They are temporarily reducing the house size to a maximum of 250 guests.

Seated distancing: With the temporary reduction in audience size, they will be adjusting the spacing of guests to provide greater distance between parties.

Table Service: For the near future, the use of buffets be discontinued. The traditional buffet fare will be plated and served by wait staff, who will be wearing protective gear.

Sanitizing stations: Stations with hand sanitizer will be available immediately upon entering the theatre.

Breathe easier: They have installed UV lighting inside air handlers to kill any viruses in the air.

Surface Sanitizing: They will continue ongoing sanitizing of door handles, chairs, tables, handrails, and other frequently touched surfaces. They are also using a virus vaporizing service regularly throughout the entire building, to kill viruses on all surfaces.

Restrooms: They are also increasing the frequency of daily restroom cleaning and sanitizing, including prior to intermission and the end of each performance.

Gift Shop: For the immediate future, the gift shop will remain closed.

Air Filtration: They are filtering the air inside the theatre with an industrial HEPA filter between shows.

Plexiglas protection: They will provide a Plexiglas shield between guests and box office employees.

Healthy habits: They will continue to monitor the health of staff to ensure anyone with symptoms is not coming to work. They ask that guests also remain diligent in self-care, including hand washing and monitoring their health.

They also encourage all guests to maintain safe distancing of six feet from each other, wash hands frequently, and wear a mask.

Learn more at beefandboards.com.

