Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Houston Awards; TUTS Leads Best Theatre Staff

There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Houston Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Houston!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Houston:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Playhouse 1960 19%

Inspiration Stage 13%

Rita Hughes 10%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Houston Ballet 27%

TUTS 25%

Inspiration Stage 15%

Best Ensemble

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 8%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Lone Star College Kingwood - 2016 7%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Arts - 2019 7%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Breakfast Klub 18%

Pappadeux 16%

Bennihana's 8%

Best Theatre Staff

TUTS 22%

Vincent Victoria Presents 16%

Inspiration Stage 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

CYT CCT Houston 20%

Inspiration Stage 16%

YOUNG PERFORMERS PROGRAM- THE ENSEMBLE THEATRE 14%

Costume Design of the Decade

Amber Stepanik - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 28%

Daniel Brown - MR. BOOKER T. AT THE DOOR - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2018 12%

Comelle Wright - SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL - The players theater company - 2020 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Ellie Williams - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 33%

Yuriko Kajiya - MADAME BUTTERFLY - Houston Ballet - 2016 11%

Bailor Allen - ANYTHING GOES - Playhouse 1960 - 2016 9%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Trish Gant - NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 17%

Vincent Victoria - HATTIE'S BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 15%

Ashlie Driver - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CYT CCT Houston - 2019 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Stacey Pope - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Harbour Playhouse - 2020 17%

Vincent Victoria - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presentsv - 2020 13%

Cash Shipman - COMIC POTENTIAL - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 11%

Favorite Social Media

Theatre Under The Stars 39%

Vincent Victoria Presents 16%

The Alley 9%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Miller Outdoor Theater 27%

Alley Theatre 18%

Fade to Black 12%

Lighting Design of the Decade

J. Mitchell Cronin - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Main Street Theater - 2016 27%

MIKAAK SULAIMAN - SKELETON CREW - The Alley - 2018 10%

J. Mitchell Cronin - CHRISTMAS IS COMIN UPTOWN - The Ensemble - 2018 10%

Original Script Of The Decade

AFRICAN AMERICAN SHAKESPEARE CO. - CINDERELLA - The Ensemble - 2011 20%

Vincent Victora - DREAMGIRL DEFERRED - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2020 15%

Bekah Brunstetter - THE CAKE - Alley Theatre - 2018 14%

Performer Of The Decade

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 14%

Becky Meredith - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Playhouse 1960 - 2020 10%

Abby Gough - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Harbour Playhouse - 2020 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - CYT CCT Houston - 2020 11%

NEWSIES - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Playhouse 1960 - 2020 15%

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF EARTHA KITT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 13%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Stage Right - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Valerie Thurston - INTO THE WOODS - Playhouse 1960 - 2018 23%

Jonathan Van Eaton - NOISES OFF - Stage right - 2017 14%

Cash Carpenter - HEATHERS - lone star college north harris - 2020 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Cliff Caruthers - 1984 - Alley Theatre - 2020 32%

Mikaai Suiaiman - SKELETON CREW - Alley Theatre - 2019 17%

Adrian Washington - SIMPLY SIMONE - The Ensemble - 2016 16%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Alley Theatre 18%

Inspiration Stage 11%

CYT CCT Houston 11%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

The Hobby Center 36%

Houston Ballet 14%

The Ensemble 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Abby Gough - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Upstage Arts - 2019 17%

Austin Colburn - NEWSIES - CYT CCT Houston - 2018 16%

Terrie Donald - HATTIES BIG NIGHT - Vincent Victoria Presents - 2019 13%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Playhouse 1960 29%

Vernica Bolen 17%

Denise Hardin - Stage Door Inc 10%

