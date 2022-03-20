My Experience with THE MADOFF AFFAIR Documentary and Upcoming Netflix Docudrama

In 2009, I appeared on Frontline's documentary, The Madoff Affair (https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/madoff/). The producers sought me out because of my blog posts about having worked for Madoff's biggest feeder fund, Fairfield Greenwich Group. The crew came to my house, set up a soft background, and then one of the producers interviewed me about my experience. In short, I knew something was wrong because no one makes that much money so quickly without it being tainted, unless that person is changing the way we live or do things. I also knew something was off because the financial statements did not resemble the ones I would get from banks, brokerage houses, credit unions, and even credit cards.

Fast forward to late 2021. I received an email from someone who is a contact in my LinkedIn network. He's with RadicalMedia LLC, and he wanted to know if I would appear in his docudrama, an untitled project about Madoff. Sure, I said. Why not? I'm a foolish seeker of justice (spoiler alert: there isn't any). Streaming services were about to launch a slew of offerings on fraudsters: Inventing Anna, The Dropout, Tinder Swindler, Bad Vegan, Fyre, fyre Fraud, Dirty John, The Puppet Master: Hunting The Ultimate Conman, Lords of Scam, and Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admission Scandals. Next year Netflix will stream the new docudrama about Madoff.

I have always loved documentaries and believed that they were accurate because they were produced by serious journalists. I used to be wary of docudramas until I went to the film studio in Jersey City for the upcoming docudrama. I was reminded by one of the producers that everything will be fact-checked and that a lawyer is going to review the commentary. The studio had amazing sets to recreate the 17th and 19th floors of Madoff's office and trading spaces with computers and office furniture from the 90s.

The costume department was in a small room that was packed with racks of clothes in various sizes and props such as glasses, watches, and costume jewelry, some of which were labeled with the names of the principals. The walls had pictures of the real figures, as well as generic photos of people who looked like them. The makeup room seemed more spacious, with just two director's chairs and counters along three walls with tons of makeup, moisturizers, hair appliances, and the wig Noelle, the IATSE makeup artist used for the actor who is portraying Madoff. Although there were many articles written about the case, the book they are basing this documentary is called Madoff Talks by Jim Campbell. Another interviewee on the docudrama is Diana B. Henriques, author of The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust.

Here's another thing I found out that was interesting. The key people, such as producers, all used Google Docs, so that their work was continuously being saved and they could share their notes at any given time. That's a good option for people who are collaborating on a play or script as well as a document. I use Google Sheets to get my assignments for advertising copy assignments. They're not just for students!

Whenever I've watched docudramas or series that were based on real life people, I always liked to compare the looks and sounds of the actors to the real-life people they played. It will be interesting to see the performers in this docudrama. For what it's worth, I still can't wrap my head around Julia Garner's portrayal of Anna Sorokin in Inventing Anna. I've heard the real Anna talk and she barely has an accent, which is most unusual for someone of her Russian and German background. While I think Garner is a terrific actor, the accent was distracting and unnecessary.

One of the questions I was asked was do I still think it's important to talk about Madoff? My answer was "Absolutely!" Scams have always gone on and always will. It's hard for me to understand how people who graduated from prestigious schools could be so easily fooled. Or those women from Tinder Swindler. Not to be mean, but things were suspicious from the get-go. Who takes a person on a first date on a private plane? What if they don't hit it off? And when someone who is supposedly a millionaire or billionaire asks for money, why is that not a red flag?

The claim that there is a problem with the bank just doesn't cut it for me. Wouldn't that person have multiple banks? Maybe because I have some innate skepticism that I don't take everything people say at face value. I used to until I realized that the reason some people have bigger, fancier houses and cars is because they don't save as my husband and I do. Also, when someone can't explain what he or she actually does for a living, but has a fancy title, my antenna goes up. Then there are the things people claim that just don't add up. Like one of our tenants who claimed she expected to earn $180,000 that year. So why did she need a roommate who wasn't her significant other? And why were they always late with their rent? This inquiring mind wants to know.