Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards; Short North Stage Leads Best Theatre

Here are the current standings for Columbus:

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Dominic Fleshman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Off the Lake Productions - 2018 18%

Dan Heaton - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Jonathan Collura - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Pleasure Guild - 2014 9%

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Brandon Karl - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 34%

Colin Robertson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 32%

Lincoln Belford - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 17%

Best Actor in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Doug Joseph - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 19%

Thom Christopher Warren - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Short North Stage - 2018 19%

Jonathan Collura - THE WILD PARTY - Imagine Productions - 2016 14%

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Dan Heaton - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 24%

Erik Bobbitt - VENUS IN FUR - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2019 11%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 11%

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Ian Larson - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 50%

Isaiah Colon - THE PILLOWMAN - Capital University - 2017 20%

Scott Douglas Wilson - THE ZOO STORY - Columbus Civic Theatre - 2018 17%

Best Actor in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Jonathan Collura - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - CATCO - 2015 16%

Priyanka Shetty - THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2019 15%

Benjamin Turner - ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors Theatre of Columbus - 2019 11%

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Carolyn Cutri - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 14%

Katie Frost - GYPSY - LTOB - 2020 14%

Megan Trimble - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 9%

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Holly Hanson - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 41%

Tatum Beck - SINGING IN THE RAIN - Otterbein University - 2019 25%

Abigail Isom - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 18%

Best Actress in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Kara Marie Hancock - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 23%

Eli Brickey - AVENUE Q - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 20%

Liz Wheeler - I DO! I DO! - CATCO - 2020 13%

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Francesca DiFrancesco - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 29%

Natalie Tangeman - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 24%

Nikki Davis - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 11%

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Tatum Beck - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Otterbein University - 2018 34%

Abigail Worden - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 25%

Kaite Haught - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Capital University - 2018 19%

Best Actress in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Natalie Tangeman - ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2020 39%

Kaitlin Descutner - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 11%

Baylee Sheets - APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 11%

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Community)

Jenny Small - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 29%

Lexi Daniels - GREASE - Imagine Productions - 2019 24%

Heather Campanelli - OKLAHOMA - King Avenue Players - 2017 20%

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Educational)

Marrett Laney - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 50%

Stella Kane & Anna Elliot - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 50%

Best Choreography Of The Decade (Professional)

Jeff Fouch - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 35%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 22%

Edward Carignan - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Short North Stage - 2018 18%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Community)

Tasha Naneth - WENDY DARLING - Curtain Players - 2017 37%

Baylee Sheets - CARRIE - Imagine Productions - 2019 33%

Anne Musselman - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 30%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Bryan K Davis and Dan Heaton - THE WORLDS WORST PRODUCTION OF CATS - Capital University - 2016 36%

Julianne Nogar - FORBIDDEN ZONES: THE GREAT WAR - The Ohio State University - 2017 34%

Bryan K Davis - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 22%

Best Costume Design Of The Decade (Professional)

Que Jones - PRISCILLA - Evolution - 2018 66%

Madison Booth - 42ND STREET - Weathervane Playhouse - 2018 34%

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

Dan Khulman - CABARET - 2019 14%

Adam Schroeder - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 13%

Josh and Todd Kaplonski - CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 11%

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

Janetta Davis - DECISION HEIGHT - Columbus School for Girls - 2019 26%

Dan Heaton - MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 23%

Thom Christopher Warren - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 22%

Best Director of a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

Ryan Scarlata - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 25%

Edward Carignan - PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 17%

William Goldsmith - BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER THE MUSICAL - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2018 15%

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Community)

Heather Schultz - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 18%

Adam Schroeder - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 17%

Kate Tull - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Curtain Players - 2016 12%

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

Aileen Targett - MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2020 48%

Dan Heaton - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 18%

Dan Heaton - THE PILLOWMAN - Capital University - 2017 13%

Best Director of a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

Chari Arespacochaga - MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 34%

Joe Bishara - MARIE REGINA: THE LIFE OF MARY STUART, QUEEN OF SCOTS - Abbey Theater of Dublin - 2020 28%

Tara DeFrancisco - IMPROVISATIONAL DIRECTOR - The Nest Theatre - 2020 22%

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Community)

FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 16%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 14%

SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 13%

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 27%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 24%

BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 23%

Best Ensemble in a Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Weathervane Playhouse - 2019 16%

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 13%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2019 12%

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Community)

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 20%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Curtain Players - 2016 18%

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 14%

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Educational)

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - The Ohio State University - 2016 37%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 19%

A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 17%

Best Ensemble in a Play Of The Decade (Professional)

ROMEO AND JULIET - Actors' Theatre of Columbus - 2019 50%

THE MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 21%

APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 13%

Best Local Original Script Of The Decade

Todd Decker - AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 43%

Jeremy Sony - SLEEPY HOLLOW: THE LOST CHAPTER - Curtain Players - 2019 30%

Dan Heaton - A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 28%

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Community)

Amy Oblinger - SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 23%

Harrison Walsh - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 20%

Jonathan Collura - CARRIE - Imagine Productions - 2020 16%

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Educational)

Lori Kay Harvey - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 76%

Lori Kay Harvey - ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2017 24%

Best Music Director Of The Decade (Professional)

Jonathan Collura - CATS - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2020 32%

Jonathan Collura - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - Columbus Children's Theatre - 2016 21%

Tim Valentine - A CHORUS LINE - Short North Stage - 2015 21%

Best Musical Of The Decade (Community)

FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 14%

CARRIE - Cyclodrama - 2019 13%

SPAMALOT - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 12%

Best Musical Of The Decade (Educational)

MAMMA MIA - Capital University - 2020 58%

BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 32%

ADDING MACHINE: A MUSICAL - Otterbein University - 2020 10%

Best Musical Of The Decade (Professional)

PIPPIN - Short North Stage - 2019 25%

HAIR - Short North Stage - 2018 22%

CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 18%

Best Play Of The Decade (Community)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Curtain Players - 2020 45%

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS CAROL - Grandview Carriage Place Players - 2019 16%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Pickerington Community Theatre - 2019 14%

Best Play Of The Decade (Educational)

MACBETH - Pickerington High School Central - 2019 49%

METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 27%

A VERY LONG ENGAGEMENT - Capital University - 2016 13%

Best Play Of The Decade (Professional)

MOTHERFUC*ER WITH THE HAT - Short North Stage - 2019 31%

THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM - Evolution Theatre Company - 2020 26%

APPROPRIATE - Available Light Theatre - 2019 19%

Best Set Design Of The Decade (Community)

Brenton LeuVoy - INTO THE WOODS - New Albany Community Playhouse - 2020 47%

Booth Muller - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Curtain Players - 2016 36%

Hal Houston - FALSETTOS - Curtain Players - 2020 17%

Best Set Design Of The Decade (Educational)

Robert Johnson - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Otterbein University - 2018 28%

Robert Johnson - BIG FISH - Otterbein University - 2018 23%

Stephanie Gerckens - METAMORPHOSES - Capital University - 2015 23%

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Community)

Curtain Players 20%

Pickerington Community Theatre 15%

Cyclodrama 11%

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Educational)

Otterbein University 37%

Capital University 27%

Pickerington High School Central 24%

Best Theatre Of The Decade (Professional)

Short North Stage 35%

Columbus Children's Theatre 21%

Actors' Theatre of Columbus 19%

Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Community)

Mendell Hibbard- Literally all theatres 30%

Todd Decker - Grandview Carriage Place Theatre 30%

Heather Schultz 13%

Best Volunteer Of The Decade (Professional)

Brad Shimp - The Nest Theatre / MadLab 52%

Cathy Bregar - The Nest Theatre 44%

Michael Tonovitz - The Nest Theatre 4%

