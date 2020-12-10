Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Cleveland Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Cleveland!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Cleveland:

Best Ensemble

INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 20%

RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 14%

MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2019 7%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 16%

Near west Theater 15%

Chagrin Valley Little Theatre 12%

Costume Design of the Decade

Terri Pieritz - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 32%

Jen Ryan - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Garfield Players - 2013 17%

Bryan Smith - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 15%

Dancer Of The Decade

JEN JUSTICE - A CHORUS LINE - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2014 31%

Alexis Nelan - NEWSIES - Near West Theatre - 2018 20%

Nate Summers - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2019 17%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Maria DiDonato - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 20%

Tim Anderson - RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 15%

Eugene Sumlin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Heights Youth Theatre - 2020 10%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Lou Petrucci - THE 39 STEPS - Cassidy Theatre - 2020 15%

Holly Holsinger - EMOTIONAL CREATURE - Cleveland State University - 2018 12%

Melanie YC Pepe - Alias Grace - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 11%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Cleveland Playhouse 14%

Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 13%

Near West Theatre 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Edmond Wolf - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2017 37%

Ayron Lord - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Weathervane Playhouse - 2017 17%

Scott Sutton - JEKYLL & HYDE - Players Guild Theatre - 2015 17%

Performer Of The Decade

Alex Craig - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lorain County Community College - 2019 13%

Jonathan Gruich - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Players Guild - 2019 9%

Ryan Bergeron - RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 8%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 24%

RAGTIME - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2019 11%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

EQUUS - Blank Canvas - 2017 12%

WHO'S AFRAID OF Virginia Woolf? - BECK CENTER - 2019 11%

Alias Grace - Weathervane Playhouse - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Russ Borski - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 40%

Edmond wolf - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2017 13%

Edmond Wolf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

Aaron Needham - SHADOW OF THE RUN CHAPTER 1: WANDERLUST - Shadow of the Run LLC - 2019 0

Edmond Wolf - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 0

James C. Swonger - THE DEVIL'S MUSIC-- THE LIFE AND BLUES OF Bessie Smith - Cleveland Play House - 2013 0

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Cleveland Play House 29%

Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater 14%

Near West Theatre 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Heights Youth Theatre 45%

TWIN MASKS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 27%

Mercury Youth Company 23%

Top Streaming Production/Performance

THE SECRET LIFE OF GIRLS - Broadview Heights Spotlights Theater - 2020 47%

FREEDOM ON JUNETEENTH - Karamu House - 2020 24%

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Cleveland Shakespeare Festival - 2020 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Alex Koler - INTO THE WOODS - Cleveland State University - 2019 29%

Trinidad snider - MAMMA MIA! - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2019 23%

STEVEN R. TIDERMAN - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Chagrin Valley Little Theatre - 2011 12%