Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Announces The 2022-2023 Season At The Otto M. Budig Theater

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company has announced the titles of their 2022-2023 Season today. This announcement featured members of CSC's Artistic Visionary Circle: Producing Artistic Director, Brian Isaac Phillips; Associate Artistic Director, Crystian Wiltshire; and Director of Education, Candice Handy. The season features Shakespeare greats, classic comedies, fresh adaptations, and both world and regional premieres. All productions will feature Cincinnati Shakespeare Company's Resident Company of Actors.

Producing Artistic Director, Brian Isaac Phillips says, "in our 2022-2023 season, I am excited to share compelling stories that will feed the dialogue with our audiences."

The 2022-2023 Season opens with a Shakespeare play that has not be seen on the stage at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company for almost 15 years: "King Lear" playing September 9 - October 1, 2022 featuring ensemble veteran Jim Hopkins as the beleaguered king. Jim is currently appearing onstage at CSC as Claudius in "Hamlet." Brian Isaac Phillips will direct this production and intends to set in a contemporary world of capitalistic power inspired by HBO's hit series "Succession." Brian shares, "in Shakespeare's day when the plague shut down theaters, Shakespeare wrote King Lear. Well, a plague shut down our theater and we are going to come back by staging King Lear!"

Just in time for the Halloween season, will be the World Premiere of "The Living Dead" by Cincinnati playwright Isaiah Reaves, inspired by the film by George A. Romero and John A. Russo playing October 14 - 29, 2022. "The Living Dead" will feature ensemble favorites Darnell Pierre Benjamin as Ben and Crystian Wiltshire as Tommy and will be directed by Brian Isaac Phillips. Managing Director Maddie Regan notes, "this project represents an incredible milestone for CSC and our strategic goals. The Living Dead is the first commission in our emerging New Works program to be fully produced in our mainstage season. We commissioned Isaiah to write this piece during the pandemic, have supported its development through virtual workshops, and now we are thrilled to be producing it on our mainstage!" For further access, audiences will be able to listen to a streamlined version that will play on the radio in partnership with WVXU for Halloween. This is the next of a growing installation of radio dramas produced by CSC since 2020. Access to all of CSC's audio plays is available through the listening library on their website.

A regional premiere adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women" by Kate Hamill follows for the start of the holiday season from November 11 - December 3, 2022 directed by Visiting Associate Artist Jemma Levy. Jemma recently directed CSC's production of "Miss Holmes." This comes after the recent success of Kate Hamill's adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company. Brian says, "we are proud to have brought Kate Hamill to Cincinnati, especially considering her status as one of the most produced living playwrights in the United States. If raving audiences from Kate's hit adaptation of Pride and Prejudice are any indication, we know that Cincinnati audiences will love Little Women."

For the 16th time this Christmas season, "Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!)" by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez will continue to delight audiences with its brand of irreverent pop culture holiday humor from December 8 - 31, 2022 featuring Candice Handy, Geoffrey Warren Barnes II, and Justin McCombs directed by Jeremy Dubin.

In 2023, the season continues with a magnificent new feat: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is going to the Big Apple! In partnership with New York Classical Theatre, CSC presents the world premiere of a new play by Alice Scovell titled "The Rewards of Being Frank" playing January 27 - February 18, 2023 directed by Stephen Burdman, New York Classical Theatre's Founder and Artistic Director. Brian celebrates, "we are very excited about this project! This new play is the sequel to the beloved Oscar Wilde play The Importance of Being Earnest. The show will open here in Cincinnati before transferring to New York City for a limited Off-Broadway run."

Up next in the season are two back-to-back Shakespeare comedies. The first is "The Taming of the Shrew" directed by Jemma Levy March 3 - 25, 2023. This production reframes the story for modern audiences in an unexpected reimagining featuring Sara Mackie as Katherine. Then, playing April 7 - 29, 2023 will one of Shakespeare's most popular romantic comedies, "As You Like It" getting an all-new Brit-pop musical twist with original music by CSC's frequent musical collaborator Cary Davenport. This production will feature a fresh adaptation by Director Brant Russell and Producing Artistic Director Brian Isaac Phillips with ensemble powerhouse Courtney Lucien as Rosalind. Courtney recently appeared as Juliet in CSC's 2021 production of "Romeo and Juliet."

Coming to Cincinnati from recent revivals on Broadway and London's National Theatre, CSC closes its mainstage season with Alice Childress' inspiring comedy "Trouble in Mind" directed by Associate Artistic Director Crystian Wiltshire and featuring Candice Handy playing May 12- June 3, 2023. "Trouble in Mind is a play written 60 years ago that feels like it was made for this day and this moment. The play addresses issues of racism in the Broadway of yesteryear, and these are still some of the same problems we struggle to overcome today," notes Crystian. "The story is a perfect example of how classical theatre is an art form that helps us transform into the best version of ourselves. Alice Childress refused to compromise her comedy when it first had a shot at Broadway. And that is exactly the spirit with which CSC will produce Trouble in Mind to close our 22/23 season."

The season also marks a special anniversary for CSC as they celebrate Producing Artistic Director, Brian Isaac Phillips in his 20th season of artistic direction, vision, and leadership. Among his many accomplishments as the artistic leader of CSC, Phillips guided the company's completion of Shakespeare's 38-play canon, making Cincinnati Shakespeare Company one of the first five theaters to reach this milestone. Managing Director Maddie Regan says, "Brian's commitment to looking at Shakespeare and the Classics in fresh new ways has made CSC a valued part of the lives of thousands of Cincinnatians over the past 20 years. His passion for excellence on the mainstage is only matched by his devotion CSC's education program. Brian's largest contribution to the region is adding a gem to the Queen City's crown through the completion of The Otto M. Budig Theater, a $17MM project in the heart of our City." Brian's leadership of CSC has made the company a vibrant addition to the classical corridor of the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood and the overall cultural fabric of Cincinnati.

No season would be complete at the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company without its centerpiece of community engagement programming: FREE Shakespeare in the Park! The true kickoff of its 2022-2023 season, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is excited to bring the comedy "Twelfth Night" by William Shakespeare to neighborhoods throughout the tristate region. Reaching over 10,000 community members across more than 50 venues each summer, this production will delight audience members of all ages with its take on shipwrecks, love, and mistaken identity this summer. The entire performance schedule will be available online this spring.

