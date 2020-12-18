Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards!

There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Charlotte!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Rick Turski 34%

Winston Sims 11%

Corey Mitchell 9%



Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 57%

Open Door Dance Studio 43%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Intermezzo 42%

Webb Custom Kitchen - Gastonia 29%

Fig Tree 29%



Best Theatre Staff

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 21%

Matthews Playhouse 20%

BNS Productions 17%



Costume Design of the Decade

Dee Abdullah - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 15%

Jessica Dolyk - LES MISERABLES - Spotlight Performing Arts Academy - 2017 13%

Rachel Engstrom - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 13%



Dancer Of The Decade

Rixey Terry - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 39%

Angela Gordon Mills - DISASTER - The Little Theater of Gastonia - 2020 27%

Susannah Upchurch - SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER - Theatre Charlotte - 2016 18%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Rory Sheriff - BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 16%

Tom Hollis - RAGTIME - CPCC - 2017 11%

Wes Curry - SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 11%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Corlis Hayes - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 16%

Ron Law - GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 12%

Jill Bloede - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 11%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Belk Theatre 20%

Theatre Charotte 20%

BNS Productions 13%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Jennifer O'Kelly - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 30%

Gordon Olson - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 29%

J.P. Woody - OLIVER! - Theatre Charlotte - 2019 15%



Most Improved Theatre Company

Matthews Playhouse 22%

Spotlight Performing Arts Academy 16%

BNS Productions 14%



Performer Of The Decade

Jonavan Adams - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 12%

Sam Wofford - LEADING LADIES - MPHS - 2019 10%

Renee Rapp - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 9%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

BE A LION - BNS Productions - 2019 18%

SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 11%

SISTER ACT - Dilworth Players - 2019 8%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 22%

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse - 2018 15%

GRAPES OF WRATH - Theatre Charlotte - 2017 8%



Set Design Of The Decade

James Duke - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 15%

Joshua Webb - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 15%

Anita Tripathi - THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2016 15%



Sound Design of the Decade

Stephen Lancaster - FENCES - BNS Productions - 2020 33%

Erik Christiansen - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre Charlotte - 2018 27%

Rob Whitmer - THE GREAT BEYOND/THE GHOST OF SPLINTER COVE - Actor's Theatre of Charlotte/Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2019 15%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Children's Theatre of Charlotte 18%

Theatre Charlotte 18%

Matthews Playhouse 15%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

THE INVISIBLE BOY - Children's Theatre of Charlotte - 2020 38%

WHAT I DID LAST SUMMER - Theatre Charlotte - 2020 33%

SPEAKEASY - BNS Productions - 2020 30%

