Acclaimed Musical Songwriters Donate Recordings To Help Struggling Writers

Hope Sings' new campaign, 'Insider Tracks,' invites the public to help fund emergency grants for theatre writers struggling financially due to COVID-19 by downloading and enjoying previously unreleased recordings from established and emerging musical theatre artists. These tracks, donated for a limited time only, include numbers cut from musicals, stand-alone songs that have never been released, and songwriter demos.

Maury Yeston (Nine, Titanic), Michael R. Jackson (Strange Loop, 2020 winner of Pulitzer Prize for drama) & Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth), Gretchen Cryer (Getting My Act Together...), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days) and Curtis Moore & Tom Mizer (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) were among the first to share their "undiscovered" songs. So far, over 40 writers have signed on - more than half of them women - with new recordings coming online every day.

Gretchen Cryer, President Emeritus of the Dramatists Guild Foundation, says of 'Insider Tracks' - "What a wonderful project this is! I'm on the emergency grant committee of the DGF and I know how great the need is. In two months, we gave away twice as many grants as we did in the entire year last year. So this project is very much appreciated."

The Dramatists Guild Foundation Emergency Grants program provides immediate financial assistance to individual playwrights, composers, lyricists, and songwriters in dire need of funds due to severe hardship. While the program is currently dedicated to COVID-19 relief, it has supported writers in financial need for more than 50 years.

Insider Tracks' ever-growing archive of songs also includes numbers from David Kirshenbaum (Vanities), Zoe Sarnak, Deborah Zoe Laufer & Benjamin Velez (2020 Larson Winner), Mindi Dickstein & Nolan Gasser (Benny and Joon), Andy Monroe (The Kid), Jaime Lozano, Georgia Stitt & Jeff Hylton, Michael Biello & Dan Martin (Marry Harry), Masi Asare, EllaRose Chary & Brandon Gwinn, Joe and David Zellnik (Yank!), Jonathan Brielle, Jeremy Desmon & Jeff Thomson, Amanda Yesnowitz & Steve Marzullo, Derek Gregor, Bill Nelson & Rick Bassett, and Hope Sings founder Beth Blatt (The Mistress Cycle). Singers include Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Javier Munoz (Hamilton in Hamilton), and Nancy Anderson (Kiss Me Kate London).

"I'd been wanting to do something to help writers who are struggling financially these days," said Blatt. "I see 'Insider Tracks' as a virtuous circle. It offers musical theatre fans the rare chance to download and enjoy undiscovered gems from writers they know and ones they don't know - yet. It funds vital grants to artists. And it lets writers help other writers. Everyone wins."

