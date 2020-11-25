Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards; Fulton Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Central Pennsylvania:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Deb Smith 18%

StephJo Wise 17%

Rene Staub, Hanover High School 14%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Hanover High School Theatre Department 26%

One Broadway 23%

Fulton Theatre 15%

Best Ensemble

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 22%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 13%

HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 6%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

The Belvedere Inn 31%

Fulton Theatre 14%

The Hill 14%

Best Theatre Staff

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 38%

Fulton Theatre 28%

DREAMWRIGHTS 7%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Fulton Theatre 36%

DREAMWRIGHTS 20%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kate Willman - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 33%

Ryan J. Moller - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 11%

Anthony Lascoskie Jr. - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Fulton Theatre - 2015 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jessica Lee Goldyn - CHICAGO - Fulton Theatre - 2019 32%

Malcolm Ellis - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2020 27%

Zachary Fernback - NEWSIES - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Marc Robin - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 17%

Rene Staub - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 14%

Edward R Fernandez - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2017 11%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Edward R Fernandez - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2013 32%

Rene Staub - METAMORPHASES - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2020 20%

Marc Robin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 14%

Favorite Social Media

Servant Stage Company 35%

Fulton Theatre 25%

Hanover High School Theatre Department 25%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 32%

David Lyall 30%

Fulton Theatre 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jeff Cusano - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2018 38%

Jesse Clug - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 16%

Judi Miller - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Belmont - 2018 11%

Original Script Of The Decade

Marc Robin and Curt Dale Clark - TREASURE ISLAND - Fulton Theatre - 2018 66%

Kristen Brewer - SHERLOCK HOLMES - Servant Stage - 2016 10%

Kevin Broccoli - LIZZIE BORDEN, LIZZIE BORDEN - York Fringe Festival, York College of PA - 2019 9%

Performer Of The Decade

Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Susquehanna Stage Company - 2019 14%

Faith Wentworth - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 14%

Amir Simmons - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 18%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 13%

CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2019 5%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2020 27%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 17%

METAMORPHASES - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2017 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

Adam Koch - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Fulton Theatre - 2018 31%

Rene Staub - CATS - Hanover High School Theatre Department - 2019 12%

Tom Ryan - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

David A. Thomas - KINKY BOOTS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 38%

Jacob Mishler - DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Fulton Theatre - 2016 16%

Josh Allamon - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Fulton Theatre - 2020 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Fulton Theatre 41%

Hanover High School 23%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 6%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

David Lyall 22%

Parents Association Supporting Theatre Arts (PASTA) Hanover Public School District 22%

Fulton Theatre 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Randy Jeter - RAGTIME - Ephrata Performing Arts Center - 2019 17%

Faith Wentworth - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Belmont Theatre - 2020 15%

Amir Simmons - HAIRSPRAY - Theatre Harrisburg - 2018 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Stacey Burdick 29%

Hanover High School Theatre Department 24%

Fulton Theatre 16%

Related Articles