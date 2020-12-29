LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Carmel High School Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Central New York!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Central New York:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

The Center for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 15%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 10%

Cynthia Halpin 8%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

CENTERstage Dance Studio, The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck 23%

Performing Arts Institute of Cortland 19%

Syracuse School of Dance (Syracuse, NY) 19%

Best Ensemble

42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 14%

LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 10%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Everready Diner Hyde Park 12%

Bob's BBQ - Cortland 11%

Smoky Rock BBQ 7%

Best Theatre Staff

Center for Performing Arts, Rhinebeck, NY 22%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 11%

Syracuse Stage 10%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Cortland Repertory Theater 20%

Beacon Performing Arts Center 15%

Peaceful School of the Arts 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Lobsang Camacho - LES MISERABLES - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 13%

Tasha Cucinelli - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 11%

Stephanie Long - INTO THE WOODS - CNY Playhouse - 2018 6%

Dancer Of The Decade

Cedric James - MATILDA - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 11%

amber mccarthy - THE FANTASTICKS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2019 9%

Lauren Hoffman - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 7%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Sydney Coelho - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 10%

Laura Luc - A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 10%

Tamara Cacchione - MAMMA MIA - Phoenicia Playhouse - 2017 9%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tamara Cacchione - ALMOST MAINE - New Deal Creative Arts Center - 2018 10%

Christine Manning - FINNEGAN'S FAREWELL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2016 9%

Cheyenne See - LOVE/SICK - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 7%

Favorite Social Media

Cortland Repertory Theater 25%

Castaway Productions 16%

4th Wall Theatrical Productions 15%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Joe Felece 39%

Redhouse Arts Center 38%

Syracuse Summer Theatre at The Oncenter 23%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Mike Campbell - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 10%

Andy Weintraub - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2015 9%

Lobsang Camacho - RAGTIME - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 7%

Original Script Of The Decade

Shawn Forster - WEIRD! THE MUSICAL - Peaceful Schools Productions - 2019 14%

Kevin Archambault and Cheryl Engelhardt - BOILER ROOM GIRLS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 14%

Sean Matthew Whiteford - GIRLFRIEND FROM HELL THE MUSICAL - Castaway Productions - 2016 11%

Performer Of The Decade

David Serero - ROMEO AND JULIET, NABUCCO, MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, ANNE FRANK A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 16%

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 10%

Gina Leonaggeo - MURDER ON THE NILE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2013 5%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

ANNE FRANK, A MUSICAL - Center for Jewish History, NYC - 2019 21%

42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 10%

A LITTLE PRINCESS - Signature Theatre - 2019 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

ROMEO AND JULIET, IN A JEWISH ADAPTATION BY David Serero - Center for Jewish History - 2019 24%

THE WOMEN - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2020 7%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2017 6%

Set Design Of The Decade

Dennis Scofield, John McDonnell, & Bela Kovacs - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 12%

Andy Weintrab - INTO THE WOODS - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2014 10%

Andy Weintrab - RAGTIME - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2018 4%

Sound Design of the Decade

Patrick McGriff - THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2017 18%

Nick Madeo - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 13%

Seth Asa Sengel - LES MISERABLES - Cortland Repertory Theatre - 2014 6%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Carmel High School 16%

CENTERstage Productions 15%

Cortland Repertory Theater 13%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Arts Mid-Hudson 25%

CNY Arts 15%

Redhouse Arts Center 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Nathaniel Ramos - SEUSSICAL - 4th Wall Theatrical Productions - 2015 11%

Joshuah Patriarco - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck - 2015 5%

Benjamin Hitchcock - 42ND STREET - Carmel High School - 2019 5%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Wendy Urban-Mead 17%

Teresa Gasparini 14%

Crystal Carolan 12%