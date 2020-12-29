LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards! Theatre Calgary Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Calgary Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Calgary!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Calgary:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Jessica Eckssadt 43%

Nicole Duma-Lorincz 34%

Caitlin Gallichan-Lowe 23%

Best Ensemble

THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2019 22%

BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 17%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - DIY Theatre - 2020 13%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Charcut 40%

A@W 40%

Divino 20%

Best Theatre Staff

Theatre Calgary 45%

Vertigo Theatre 30%

Alberta Theatre Projects 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Storybook Theatre 50%

Quest Theatre 20%

Broadway Dreams 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 27%

Hanne Loosen - THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE - Alberta Theatre Projects - 2019 20%

Magz Ross - EVITA - Front Row Centre Players - 2019 20%

Dancer Of The Decade

Alexa Elser - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 57%

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 30%

Meghann Michalski - DEEP END - Project In-Tandem - 2020 13%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 32%

JP Thibodeau - NAUGHTY BUT NICE - Forte Musical Theatre - 2019 19%

Lonny Price - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 19%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Conrad Belau - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 36%

Caleb Gordon - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - DIY Theatre - 2019 21%

Shari Wattling - LAST CHRISTMAS - Lunchbox Theatre - 2019 15%

Favorite Social Media

Storybook Theatre 43%

Chromatic Theatre 18%

DIY Theatre 15%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Lauren Acheson - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 39%

David Fraser - THE VIRGIN TRIAL - Alberta Theatre Projects - 2018 16%

Narda McCarroll - TO THE LIGHT - Alberta Theatre Projects - 2018 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kent Staines - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 42%

Madeline Taylor-Gregg - ZOO - Reckless Daughter Creative - 2019 21%

Mike Czuba - LIKE Tom Cruise LOVES RUNNING - Dancing Monkey Laboratories - 2020 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Caitlynne Medrek - BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre Calgary - 2019 21%

Spencer Streichert - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - DIY Theatre 19%

Evan Kinnane - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 13%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 24%

MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 23%

BILLY ELLIOT - Theatre Calgary - 2019 17%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 26%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - DIY Theatre - 2019 19%

ONE MAN TWO GUVNORS - Theatre calgary - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

James Noone - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 35%

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 29%

Lauren Acheson - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 9%

Sound Design of the Decade

Joshua D. Reid - THE LOUDER WE GET - Theatre Calgary - 2020 34%

Alixandra Cowman - BRIGHT LIGHTS - Theatre BSMT - 2018 27%

Danielle LaRose - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - DIY Theatre - 2019 10%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Theatre Calgary 24%

Storybook Theatre 19%

Vertigo theatre 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Conrad Belau - MONO MAN MIA! - Theatre of Consequence - 2020 30%

Selena Fisher - EVITA - Front Row Centre Players - 2019 26%

Layne Labbe - BRING IT ON - Storybook Theatre - 2019 23%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Vertigo Theatre - Dianne Blackwell 44%

Alberta Theatre Projects - Carol Dann 34%

Alberta Theatre Projects - Jean Driver 23%