Birdland Weekly Update: Steve Ross, Cast Party & The Lineup at Birdland

Birdland is proud to announce singer/pianist Steve Ross will bring "Easy To Love: Cole Porter Songs from List to Lust" to the stage Monday, March 2 at 7pm. A master of American music, with nearly 40 stage and film musical songs to his credit, Cole Porter's lyrics reflect the many complexities of love. With songs like "Night and Day," "Let's Do It," and "So In Love," his lyrics ran the spectrum from witty to risqué, but always with an elegant expression uniquely his own. Steve, the "Crowned Prince of Cabaret," will explore this sometimes-conflicting collection and share songs that generations of lovebirds have danced to. Steve's special guest will be singer Karen Murphy.

Monday, March 2 at 7pm

Birdland (315 West 44 Street, NYC)

www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080

$40 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

The Birdland Theater is thrilled to present The Lineup with Susie Mosher every Tuesday at 9:30pm. This coming week, Susie's special guests will be Aisha de Haas, Jen Barnhart, Natalie Joy Johnson, Sue Matsuki, Hyuna Park & Amadis Dunkel, Ann Kittredge, Carla Ulbrich and Caitlin Frownfelter. The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret, music and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza with her "dynamite voice, heartfelt observations and ridiculously funny improv." (Go Magazine). A hit with both critics and audiences, each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment. From Tony winners, pop artists and Broadway regulars to experimental groups, undiscovered newbies and subway performers, past guests include: Alice Ripley, Katharine McPhee, Beth Leavel, Maddie Poppe, Naturi Naughton, Billy Stritch, BETTY, Anya Marina, Dan Finnerty, Kimberley Locke, Kevin Chamberlin, Erich Bergen, KT Sullivan, Christina Bianco, Carole J. Bufford, Jarrod Specter, Mykal Kilgore, Kelli Barrett, Diana DeGarmo, Ace Young and many more!

Tuesday, March 3 at 9:30pm

Birdland Theater, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

$25 cover, $10 food/drink minimum

www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080

Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open mic night that has been bringing a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night for the past seventeen years. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. Cast Party is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with talented show folk and their fans. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair like a bubbly cruise director, musical genius Billy Stritch (musical director for Liza Minnelli & Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories, with Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums...and the audience is invited to participate in the festivities! Recently, Caruso has taken the Party on the road, celebrating talent in London, San Francisco, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Dallas, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Austin, and on the high seas. Cast Party was also part of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Songbook Series, celebrating the Golden Age of Hollywood with an all-star cast. www.CastPartyNYC.com

Every Monday at 9:30pm

Birdland, 315 West 44 Street, NYC

www.BirdlandJazz.com or 212-581-3080





