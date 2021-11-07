Andrea Bell Wolff to Bring CONFESSIONS OF A VEGAS SHOWGIRL to Don't Tell Mama
Broadway veteran, Andrea Bell Wolff, premieres her latest cabaret show at Don't Tell Mama, Confessions of a Vegas Showgirl. The show recalls a year (1970) of feathers, sequins and G-strings as Andrea, the teeniest showgirl in Sin City, performed in Breck Wall's legendary show Bottoms Up! at Caesars's Palace. Confessions of a Vegas Showgirl has laughs galore, scandal, heartbreak, plenty of silliness, and Andrea's signature: an outstanding and fun repertoire mixing classic American songbook with pop and obscure gems. Music Director: Jude Obermüller. Directed by Jimmy Larkin.
There will be three performances at Don't Tell Mama: Nov. 15th at 7PM, Nov. 21st at 3PM and Dec. 1st at 8PM. Tickets for this show are $10 plus a two drink minimum (MAC members pay no cover) and can be reserved here: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows
"Her superb, eclectic music choices are part of the unfolding of the tale; but it's Wolff herself who puts the cherry on the sundae. She has a natural ability for clever interpretation." - Marilyn Lester, Nitelife Exchange
Andrea Bell Wolff (Andrea Bell) starred as both Ermengarde and Minnie Fay in five productions of Hello, Dolly! on Broadway and the First National Tour with Carol Channing. She stole the show as Mammy Yokum in Li'l Abner at Goodspeed Musicals, and in Bottoms Up! at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She is a veteran of television variety entertainment and was a regular on The Ed Sullivan Show and the Donny and Marie Show. In the past five years she has mounted three unique cabaret shows in NYC Clubs including The Laurie Beechman Theater, Don't Tell Mama and Iridium, and a sold-out Stevie Nicks tribute show at Cutting Room.
"Her contagious enthusiasm for her carefully chosen material and her pleasing Broadway- and her contagious enthusiasm for her carefully chosen material and her pleasing Broadway- and 1970s-pop-honed voice make an immediate connection with her audience and keep us with her throughout a most generous set. "- Robert Windeler for Bistro Awards
Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM at 343 West 46th Street. Full bar and light food menu. You must show proof of vaccination for entry.