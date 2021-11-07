Andrea Bell Wolff to Bring CONFESSIONS OF A VEGAS SHOWGIRL to Don't Tell Mama

Broadway veteran, Andrea Bell Wolff, premieres her latest cabaret show at Don't Tell Mama, Confessions of a Vegas Showgirl. The show recalls a year (1970) of feathers, sequins and G-strings as Andrea, the teeniest showgirl in Sin City, performed in Breck Wall 's legendary show Bottoms Up! at Caesars's Palace. Confessions of a Vegas Showgirl has laughs galore, scandal, heartbreak, plenty of silliness, and Andrea's signature: an outstanding and fun repertoire mixing classic American songbook with pop and obscure gems. Music Director: Jude Obermüller. Directed by Jimmy Larkin

There will be three performances at Don't Tell Mama: Nov. 15th at 7PM, Nov. 21st at 3PM and Dec. 1st at 8PM. Tickets for this show are $10 plus a two drink minimum (MAC members pay no cover) and can be reserved here: https://donttellmamanyc.com/shows

"Her superb, eclectic music choices are part of the unfolding of the tale; but it's Wolff herself who puts the cherry on the sundae. She has a natural ability for clever interpretation." - Marilyn Lester, Nitelife Exchange

"Her contagious enthusiasm for her carefully chosen material and her pleasing Broadway- and her contagious enthusiasm for her carefully chosen material and her pleasing Broadway- and 1970s-pop-honed voice make an immediate connection with her audience and keep us with her throughout a most generous set. "- Robert Windeler for Bistro Awards

Don't Tell Mama is a CASH ONLY ROOM at 343 West 46th Street. Full bar and light food menu. You must show proof of vaccination for entry.