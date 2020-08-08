VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer For ROBIN'S WISH, About the Final Days in the Life of Robin Williams

The documentary aims to bring light to Lewy Body Dementia.

The first trailer has been released for upcoming documentary about the final days of Robin Williams' life, called Robin's Wish.

Robin's Wish goes beyond other attempts at narrating Robin's life to strike at a deeper, richer story about the harrowing time that led up to his controversial suicide, and its aftermath. The film aims to fill a major gap in his LIFE STORY and legacy, and provide new meaning to his fans all over the world -- while bringing to light the unseen world of the rare brain disease Lewy Body Dementia that caused him to take his own life.

Watch the trailer below.

Through the lens of Robin's widow Susan, who works with the American Brain Foundation to fight LBD, and his close friends at the time of his passing such as comedy legends Mort Sahl and Michael Pritchard, Robin's Wish reveals Robin's dissociative experiences with the devastating neurological illness. It also shows powerful way he battled to maintain himself in his final years with the love and support of his friends and colleagues, without knowing what was killing him -- an all too common experience for those with LBD. This story has remained untold until now, along with the stories of renewal and love that Robin found in those final years.



View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You