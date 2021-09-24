Big SNOW American Dream Celebrates Launch of Club Med Québec

To commemorate the launch of Club Med Québec, Club Med's newest all-inclusive ski resort in North America and first in Canada (opening December 3, 2021), Club Med is excited to announce a two-week long takeover at Big SNOW American Dream in Rutherford NJ, North America's first and only indoor year-round ski and snowboard resort.

Club Med x Big SNOW American Dream

-When: Now through October 3

-Where: Big SNOW American Dream

-What: Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, will transform Big SNOW American Dream into a replica of Club Med Québec, allowing guests to get a taste of the enchanting four-season all-inclusive mountain resort's spectacular scenery before it officially opens December 3. Guests who visit Big SNOW during the activation will have a chance to win a 7-night all-inclusive vacation for two at Club Med Québec, $500 Big SNOW gift card and $500 Rossignol gift card when snapping a picture in the photobooth.

About Club Med Ski Vacations

Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept since 1950, offers approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world, including Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean, as well as 14 all-inclusive ski resorts throughout North America, Asia, and the Alps. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with the opening of one new ski resort annually, offering included accommodations, lift tickets, group ski and snowboard lessons, all-day dining, après-ski activities, and unlimited ski-in/ski-out access, as well as enriching experiences meant to showcase the surrounding region - providing a transformative experience for all guests. Visit: https://www.clubmed.us/l/all-inclusive-ski-vacations

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Club Med Ski Vacations