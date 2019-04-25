Times Square Arts Announces Summer Season

Times Square Arts presents the Summer Season Arts Program. As part of the Alliance's commitment to showcasing the best of contemporary art, this season's lineup includes works from Jason Akira Somma, Federico Solmi, and Adam Magyar.

All events are free to the public.

Jason Akira Somma's Midnight Moment will take place on June 1-30, 11:57pm-midnight.

Times Square's Electronic Billboards

This abstract portrait uses manipulated footage of Times Square's spectacular electronic billboards, looping back onto the displays from which it was generated.

Times Square Arts and Jason Akira Somma will gather on Duffy Square to watch Times_Square_Analog_Portrait at 11:45pm on Monday, June 3.

Midnight Moment is the world's largest, longest-running digital art exhibition, synchronized on electronic billboards throughout Times Square nightly from 11:57pm to midnight. Presented by the Times Square Advertising Coalition and curated by Times Square Arts since 2012, it has an estimated annual viewership of 2.5 million. For more information, visit tsq.org/midnightmoment

Times Square Arts, the public art program of the Times Square Alliance, collaborates with contemporary artists and cultural institutions to experiment and engage with one of the world's most iconic urban places. Through the Square's electronic billboards, public plazas, vacant areas and popular venues, and the Alliance's own online landscape, Times Square Arts invites leading contemporary creators to help the public see Times Square in new ways. Times Square has always been a place of risk, innovation and creativity, and the Arts Program ensures these qualities remain central to the district's unique identity. Generous support of Times Square Arts is provided by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Arts; the Rockefeller Brothers Fund; the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; and public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. Additional support for Midnight Moment is provided by the New York State Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Times Square Advertising Coalition. Visit TSq.org/Arts for more information.

Photo Credit: Jason Akira Somma





