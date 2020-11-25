Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards; Barrington Stage Company Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Berkshires Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Berkshires:

Best Ensemble

GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 29%

RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre - 2020 15%

AMERICA V. 2.1: THE SAD DEMISE & EVENTUAL EXTINCTION OF THE AMERICAN NEGRO - Barrington Stage Company - 2019 10%

Best Theatre Staff

Barrington Stage Company 51%

Berkshire Theatre Group 26%

Capital Repertory Theatre 23%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Barrington Stage Company - Playwright Mentoring Project 39%

Barrington Stage Company - KidsAct! & TeensAct! 21%

Young Playwrights Contest & Summer Stage, Capital Repertory Theatre 21%

Costume Design of the Decade

Hunter Kaczorowski - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 28%

Evan Prizant - CINDERELLA - Capital Repertory Theatre - 2019 13%

Jennifer Caprio - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 13%

Dancer Of The Decade

Tony Yazbeck - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 50%

Skyler Volpe - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage Company - 2020 29%

Tyler Hanes - WEST SIDE STORY - Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA - 2020 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Alan Filderman - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 20%

Joe Calarco - RAGTIME - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 17%

Julianne Boyd - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Joe Calarco - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 36%

Julianne Boyd - AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 16%

Margaret E. Hall - RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre - 2019 9%

Favorite Social Media

Barrington Stage, Pittsfield, MA 43%

Troy Foundry Theatre 39%

Berkshire Theatre Group 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Chris Lee - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 30%

Matthew E. Adelson - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 20%

Scott Pinkney - AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 20%

Original Script Of The Decade

David Bunce - RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre, Albany, NY - 2020 28%

Christopher Demos-Brown - AMERICAN SON - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 17%

Greg Keller - DUTCH MASTERS - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2011 11%

Performer Of The Decade

Mark H. Dold - BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 55%

David Adkins - THE GOAT OR, WHO IS SYLVIA - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2019 7%

Brenny Rabine - BLITHE SPIRIT - Cap Rep of Albany - 2017 5%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 37%

ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 11%

PIRATES OF PENZANCE - BARRINGTON STAGE - 2020 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

BREAKING THE CODE - Barrington Stage Company - 2014 40%

A SHADOW THAT BROKE THE LIGHT - Troy Foundry Theatre - 2019 25%

RED MAPLE - Capital Repertory Theatre - 2019 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

Randall Parsons - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 29%

Beowulf Boritt - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 11%

Kristen Robinson - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 11%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nathan Leigh - GODSPELL - Berkshire Theatre Group - 2020 39%

Brad Berridge - HIS GIRL FRIDAY - Barrington Stage Company - 2015 12%

Josh Millican - BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER - Barrington Stage Company - 2016 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Barrington Stage Company 39%

Berkshire Theatre Group 27%

Troy Foundry Theatre 22%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Proctors, Schenectady, NY 28%

Mass Cultural Council 17%

The Shubert Foundation 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Elizabeth Stanley - RAGTIME - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 19%

Aaron Tveit - COMPANY - Barrington Stage Company - 2017 16%

Alysha Umphress - ON THE TOWN - Barrington Stage Company - 2013 16%

Related Articles