Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Boston Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Boston Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Boston:

Best Ensemble (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 38%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 19%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 16%

Best Ensemble of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 33%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 24%

THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 12%

Best Theatre Staff

SpeakEasy Stage Company 26%

North Shore Music Theatre 18%

Lyric Stage Company of Boston 15%

Community Theatre Of The Decade

Cape Rep Theatre 50%

Eventide Theatre Company 20%

Academy Playhouse 18%

Costume Design of the Decade (Equity)

Marian Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 39%

Seth Bodie - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 36%

Marian Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 16%

Director of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

Rachel Bertone - CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 37%

Rachel Bertone - IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 36%

Rachel Bertone - GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 18%

Director of a Play of the Decade (non-Equity)

Myriam Cyr - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions - 2019 78%

Paul Gymziak - NOISES OFF - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 13%

Paul Gymziak - CLUE: ON Stage - Dramatically Incorrect - 2020 8%

First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Punctuate4 Productions 29%

Speakeasy Stage Company 20%

Lyric Stage Company of Boston 10%

Most Improved Theatre Company (Non-Equity)

Arlington Friends of the Drama 42%

Cotuit Center for the Arts 30%

Academy Playhouse 13%

Performer of the Decade (Equity)

James Earl Jones - THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA - American Repertory Theater - 2017 63%

Mark Rylance - NICE FISH - American Repertory Theater - 2016 29%

Zachary Eisenstat & Manelich Minniefee - THE TEMPEST - American Repertory Theater - 2014 8%

Performer Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Carol Goans - SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4 Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 41%

Sarah Thorn - CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 18%

Maurice Emmanuel Parent - EDWARD II - Actor's Shakespeare Project - 2017 12%

Production of a Musical of the Decade (Equity)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Wheelock Family Theatre - 2017 42%

CABARET - Moonbox Productions - 2018 27%

GYPSY - Lyric Stage Company of Boston - 2017 22%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Boston Conservatory Theater - 2019 42%

CABARET - Peregrine Theatre Ensemble - 2019 29%

COMPANY - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2013 7%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

SALTONSTALL'S TRIAL - Punctuate4Productions/Larcom Theatre - 2019 55%

STUPID F--KING BIRD - Earthstone Theatre Company - 2019 15%

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE - Cotuit Center for the Arts - 2014 13%

Theatre Company Of The Decade (Non-Equity)

Cape Cod Theatre Company/HJT 56%

Cotuit Center for The Arts 21%

Academy Playhouse 19%