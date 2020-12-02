Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards; Birmingham Children's Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff
Make sure your vote is in before December 31st!
There's just four short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Birmingham Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Birmingham!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.
Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Here are the current standings for Birmingham:
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Laura Byland 17%
Katie Holmes - Red Mountain Theatre Company 14%
Keith Cromwell - Red Mountain Theatre Company 13%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
The Dance Foundation 59%
Corky Bell 15%
Steeple Arts Academy 14%
Best Ensemble
THE GULF (SETC REGIONAL WINNER) - South City Theatre - 2019 11%
1776 - Samford University - 2020 10%
PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 10%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Bottega 43%
Paramount 39%
Bistro 280 18%
Best Theatre Staff
Birmingham Children's Theatre 20%
The Actors Charitable Theatre 19%
Terrific New Theatre 16%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Red Mountain Theatre Company - Conservatory 39%
Tuscaloosa Children's Theatre/Theatre Tuscaloosa - Summer Camp 24%
Virginia Samford Theatre 22%
Costume Design of the Decade
Heather Hood - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 23%
James Lebo - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Virginia Samford Theater - 2020 19%
Amy Rankin - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 14%
Dancer Of The Decade
Bria Tyner - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 42%
Carl Dean - ROCK OF AGES - Virginia Samford Theatre - 2016 21%
Callie Walker - GREASE - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2019 12%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Chelsea Reynolds - 1776 - Samford University - 2019 20%
Keith Cromwell - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 14%
Tina Turley - RAGTIME - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2017 12%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Carlton Bell - CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020 26%
Benji Stockton - OF MICE AND MEN - The Actors Charitable Theatre - 2019 11%
Tina Turley - NOISES OFF - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2012 9%
Favorite Social Media
Red Mountain Theatre Company 41%
Theatre Tuscaloosa 18%
Terrific New Theatre 11%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Red Mountain Theatre Company 38%
Kathryn and Raymond Harbert 31%
The Harrison Family (Tuscaloosa) 16%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Christian Specht - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Samford University - 2017 17%
Brad Cozby - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 16%
Brad Cozby - NEWSIES - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2017 9%
Original Script Of The Decade
Anna Johnson - LOVE ISNT REAL - Samford Underground Theatre - 2020 27%
Ken Jones - ALABAMA STORY - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018 23%
Michael Walker - BUBBA - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2013 17%
Performer Of The Decade
Cecil Washington Jr. - THE COLOR PURPLE - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2018 28%
Caleb Clark - MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 13%
Barry Austin - THE PRODUCERS - Virginia Samford Theater - 2015 5%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
13! THE MUSICAL - Tuscaloosa Theatre Troupe - 2019 15%
1776 - Samford University - 2019 10%
PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 9%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
CHOIR BOY - BBRTC - 2020 22%
THE DIVINERS - Birmingham Festival Theatre - 2018 18%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2015 12%
Set Design Of The Decade
Ben Boyer - CABARET - Virginia Samford Theater - 2020 15%
Cliff Simon - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 14%
Cliff Simon - MEMPHIS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 10%
Sound Design of the Decade
Theo Metz - CHILDREN OF EDEN - Samford University - 2017 24%
Patrick MacDonald - MATILDA - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2019 18%
Wheeler Kincaid - TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - Theatre Tuscaloosa - 2015 10%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Virginia Samford Theatre 20%
The Actors Charitable Theatre 15%
Alabama Shakespeare Festival 14%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Shelton State Community College 21%
Virginia Samford Theater Stars Program 18%
Birmingham AIDS Outreach 17%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Cecil Washington Jr. - PORGY & BESS - Red Mountain Theatre Company - 2020 26%
Eli Sims - 13! THE MUSICAL - Tuscaloosa Theatre Troupe - 2019 17%
Amy Johnson - SPAMALOT - Virginia Samford Theatre - 2016 8%
Volunteer Of The Decade
Judy Smith Central Alabama Theater 29%
Hiroko Smith 25%
Terry Olivet 17%
From This Author BWW Staff
- Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Old Opera House Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff
- Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Washington, DC Awards; THEARC Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff
- Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; JUDEVINE Leads Best Ensemble!
- Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; Metro Theatre Leads Best Theatre Staff
- Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards; Stratford Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade
- Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Tampa Awards; American Stage Theater Company Leads Best Theatre Staff