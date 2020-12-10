Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Baltimore!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Here are the current standings for Baltimore:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 34%

Children's Playhouse of Maryland 18%

Laura Woods 9%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Dance with Me School of Dance 33%

Authentic Community Theatre 22%

Movement Lab 18%

Best Ensemble

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 14%

FIGHTASIA III - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic community theatre - 2019 6%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Maryland Renaissance Festival 45%

Motor House Baltimore (Joe Squared) 17%

Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre 14%

Best Theatre Staff

Authentic community theatre 16%

Street Lamp Productions 14%

Baltimore Center Stage 14%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

ArtsCentric Summer Institute 24%

Authentic community theatre 15%

Childrens Playhouse of Maryland Summer Camp 15%

Costume Design of the Decade

Cindy Andersen - ALL STREET CHARACTERS - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 17%

Barbara Szaro - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 13%

Wil E. Crowther - DISASTER - Cockpit In Court - 2020 11%

Dancer Of The Decade

Aja Starkey - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 26%

Tyrell Stanley - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 21%

Gary Deiter - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Cockpit In Court - 2020 20%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Kevin McAllister - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2020 19%

Kelly Moreland - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Authentic Community Theatre - 2019 13%

Jennifer Gusso - Thirteen - Act With Me at Dance With Me School of Dance - 2020 6%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jennifer Gusso - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 22%

Thomas Plott - LA DAMA BOBA - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2018 21%

Shirley Basfield Dunlap - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 10%

Favorite Social Media

ArtsCentric 35%

Street Lamp Productions 17%

Baltimore Center Stage 13%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Everyman Theatre 43%

Laura Malkus 28%

Meredith Garner 18%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Tyrell Stanley - NEWSIES - Children's Playhouse of Maryland - 2020 35%

Corey Brown - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - ArtsCentric - 2019 22%

Tyrell Stanley - BEEHIVE - Spotlighters Theatre - 2019 13%

Original Script Of The Decade

Jennifer Ismenger - UNDERHAVEN - Authentic community theatre - 2020 20%

Thomas Plott - FIGHTASIA 3 - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 20%

Keenan Scott II - THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN - Baltimore Center Stage - 2019 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Bryan Jeffery Daniels - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 12%

Mo Tacka - LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 10%

Lilian Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 23%

HEATHERS - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 7%

RENT - Authentic community theatre - 2019 6%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

LITTLE WOMEN - Street Lamp Productions - 2020 23%

ROMEO & JULIET - Maryland Renaissance Festival - 2019 16%

THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theater Morgan - 2020 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

Jim Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 19%

Sammy Jungwirth - ALADDIN JR - Cockpit In Court - 2019 14%

Tim Jones - THE PIANO LESSON - Morgan State University Theatre Morgan - 2020 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

Corey Brown - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 53%

Max Garner - SPHERE: THE THELONIOUS MONK STORY - Arena Players - 2012 10%

Shanika Freeman - VARIATIONS ON MYTH - Rapid Lemon Productions - 2019 9%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

ArtsCentric 20%

Authentic community theatre 11%

Street Lamp Productions 10%

Top Arts Supporting Organization

Maryland State Arts Council 31%

Everyman Theatre 14%

Motor House Baltimore 13%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Anitra McKinney - THE WIZ - ArtsCentric - 2019 15%

Lawren Palmer - WEST SIDE STORY - Authentic community theatre - 2020 13%

Lilian Stoneberger - THE LITTLE MERMAID - September Song Musical Theatre - 2019 12%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Max Garner 23%

Laura Malkus 20%

Meredith Garner 13%