Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Austin Awards; Georgetown Palace Theatre Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Here are the current standings for Austin:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

The City Theatre Company 20%

pam fletcher friday 19%

annie and billy dragoo 18%

Best Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 21%

NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 15%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 13%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Georgetown Palace Theatre 35%

Vortex Repertory 25%

Wimberley Players 17%

Best Theatre Staff

Ground Floor Theatre 29%

Vortex 17%

Long Center for the Performing Arts 15%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 65%

Kids Acting 32%

E.S.T.E.A.M Academy 3%

Costume Design of the Decade

Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 48%

pam fletcher friday - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 15%

Lindsay McKenna - HAIR - The City Theatre Company - 2011 13%

Dancer Of The Decade

Jesse Smart - SWEET CHARITY - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2020 28%

Rose Mitchell - HAIR - The City Theatre Company - 2011 17%

Kelsey Kimble - ROCK OF AGES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2017 14%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Lisa Scheps/Brian Cheslik - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 20%

Adam Roberts - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Trinity Street Players - 2014 16%

Dave Steakley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Zach Theatre - 2018 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Tysha Calhoun - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 31%

Olin Meadows - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - MAD Productions - 2018 16%

Jim Lindsay - KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018 13%

Favorite Social Media

CTX Live Theatre 38%

Zach Theatre 34%

Vortex Repertory 19%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 77%

Penfold Theatre Company 23%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Faith Castaneda - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 34%

Patrick Anthony - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 21%

Faith Castaneda - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 19%

Original Script Of The Decade

Damon Brown - WISH - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 37%

kathleen fletcher - TEXAS CHILI QUEENS - pollyanna theatre company - 2019 34%

Reina Hardy - AGENT ANDROMEDA: THE ORION CRUSADE - Sky Candy - 2018 10%

Performer Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 32%

Kirk Kelso - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Austin Theatre Project - 2015 10%

Jessica Brynn Cohen - KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018 9%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 19%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre - 2019 17%

FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 9%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018 27%

NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 13%

UNDOCUMENTS - Avante/Vortex - 2018 11%

Set Design Of The Decade

J. Kevin Smith - NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 40%

Ann Marie Gordon - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 21%

Ann Marie Gordon - UNDERGROUND - Vortex Repertory - 2018 13%

Sound Design of the Decade

T. Lynn Mikeska - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shrewd Productions - 2016 38%

Nick Hart - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 35%

Malyssa Quiles - ALABASTER - Shrewd Productions - 2020 28%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 27%

Zach Theatre 19%

EmilyAnn Theater 11%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 28%

Sam Evans - THOUROGHLY MODERN MILLIE - Cedar Ridge High Schoop - 2019 18%

Sarah Marie Curry - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 15%

