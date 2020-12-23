Final Week Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards!

These are the final weeks to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Austin! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix. Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! Here are the current standings for Austin: Arts Educator Of The Decade

annie and billy dragoo 32%



30%

9%

pam fletcher fridayThe City Theatre Company

Best Ensemble

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 19%

NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 13%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 11%



Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Georgetown Palace Theatre 29%

Vortex Repertory 27%

Zach Theatre 24%



Best Theatre Staff

Long Center for the Performing Arts 25%

Ground Floor Theatre 21%

Vortex 17%



Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 53%

Kids Acting 43%

E.S.T.E.A.M Academy 4%



Costume Design of the Decade

Jennifer Rose Davis - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 41%

pam fletcher friday - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 23%

Pamela Friday - ODYSSEY - Vortex - 2020 10%



Dancer Of The Decade

Jesse Smart - SWEET CHARITY - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2020 26%

Cheryl Rothschild - NUTCRACKER - Georgetown Ballet - 2018 15%

Rose Mitchell - HAIR - The City Theatre Company - 2011 15%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Lisa Scheps/Brian Cheslik - NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre - 2019 16%

Dave Steakley - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Zach Theatre - 2018 15%

Adam Roberts - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Trinity Street Players - 2014 13%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Tysha Calhoun - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - EmilyAnn Theater - 2020 30%

Olin Meadows - ALICE'S ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - MAD Productions - 2018 15%

Lisa Scheps - FUN HOME - Ground Floor Theatre - 2018 11%



Favorite Social Media

Zach Theatre 47%

CTX Live Theatre 27%

Vortex Repertory 19%



Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Georgetown Palace Theatre 79%

Penfold Theatre Company 21%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Faith Castaneda - NEWSIES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 33%

Patrick Anthony - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 24%

Faith Castaneda - MARY POPPINS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 18%



Original Script Of The Decade

kathleen fletcher - TEXAS CHILI QUEENS - pollyanna theatre company - 2019 40%

Damon Brown - WISH - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 31%

Reina Hardy - AGENT ANDROMEDA: THE ORION CRUSADE - Sky Candy - 2018 12%



Performer Of The Decade

Kendra Christel - SISTER ACT - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2019 23%

Kirk Kelso - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Austin Theatre Project - 2015 10%

Ismael Soto III - MARY POPPINS - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2018 9%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Zilker Summer Musical - 2019 22%

NEXT TO NORMAL - Ground Floor Theatre and Deaf Austin Theatre - 2019 15%

ROCK OF AGES - Georgetown Palace Theatre - 2017 7%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

KINDERTRANSPORT - Trinity Street Players - 2018 21%

NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 13%

CYRANO DE BERGERAC - The Archive Theater - 2019 12%



Set Design Of The Decade

J. Kevin Smith - NOISES OFF - The City Theatre Company - 2018 34%

Ann Marie Gordon - ODYSSEY - Vortex Repertory - 2020 29%

Ann Marie Gordon - UNDERGROUND - Vortex Repertory - 2018 14%



Sound Design of the Decade

T. Lynn Mikeska - AS YOU LIKE IT - Shrewd Productions - 2016 40%

Nick Hart - THE AFTERPARTY - Shrewd Productions - 2019 35%

Malyssa Quiles - ALABASTER - Shrewd Productions - 2020 25%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

Zach Theatre 28%

Georgetown Palace Theatre 23%

Ground Floor Theatre 9%

