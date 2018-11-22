What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Weekend 2018 Edition!

If your Thanksgiving Week plans include taking in a Broadway show, please take notice of the special holiday schedule for the rest of this holiday weekend. Many shows will take Thanksgiving Day off, but there are still plenty of options, including CHICAGO, TORCH SONG, WAITRESS and THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. Note that most shows are adding Friday matinees and weekend performances, so plan ahead and most importantly, have a happy Thanksgiving!

All information is subject to change without notice. Check with the box office or ticketing company for the most-up-to-date information. To find out more about rush, lottery and standing room only ticketing policies, click here!

Show Thurs.

11/22 Fri.

11/23 Sat.

11/24 Sun.

11/25 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 2:30PM

8:00PM 2:30PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 1:00PM

7:30PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 3:00PM

8:00PM 11:00AM

3:00PM

8:00PM 1:00PM

6:30PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

7:00PM 3:00PM 3:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM

7:30PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 7:00PM 7:30PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM 7:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 2:00PM

8:00PM 3:00PM

Related Articles