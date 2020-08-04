VIDEO: Watch a LA LAW Reunion on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
With Harry Hamlin, Jimmy Smits, Blair Underwood and more!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with a LA Law Reunion, with former staffers of McKenzie, Brackman, Chaney and Kuzak, including Corbin Bernsen (Arnie Becker), Susan Dey (Grace van Owen), Jill Eikenberry (Ann Kelsey), Michele Greene (Abby Perkins), Harry Hamlin (Michael Kuzak), Alan Rachins (Douglas Brackman, Jr.), Jimmy Smits (Victor Sifuentes), Michael Tucker (Stuart Markowitz), and Blair Underwood (Jonathan Rollins).
L.A. Law is an American legal drama television series that ran for eight seasons on NBC, from September 15, 1986 to May 19, 1994. The show was popular with audiences and critics, and won 15 Emmy Awards throughout its run, four of which were for Outstanding Drama Series.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.