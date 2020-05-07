VIDEO: Watch Variety Thursday on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with VARIETY THURSDAY (Anne Steele and additional guests TBA) and tonight (8pm) with a White Collar Cast reunion (Sharif Atkins, Matt Bomer, Hilarie Burton, Tim DeKay, Willie Garson, Tiffani Thiessen and Marsha Thomason as a benefit for The Trevor Project).
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of a?oeWhite Collara?? will reunite on an all-new a?oeStars In The House,a?? airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The ... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)