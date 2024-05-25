Daniel Reichard Organizes Fundraiser for Christian Hoff's Cancer Battle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Daniel Reichard has organized a GoFundMe to provide support for Tony Award-winner and original Jersey Boys star Christian Hoff's battle with cancer.

In the description for the GoFundMe, Reichard shares the following:

In 2004, I first met my friend and honorary brother, Christian Hoff, when we started working on the out-of-town tryout for what would become the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical JERSEY BOYS. Our lives changed drastically over the next year, and since then, I've been by his side through incredible highs--the Tony Awards (including his winning one), life on the road with our music group, The Midtown Men, and most importantly, the joys of him sharing life with his ever-inspiring wife Melissa, and his five children, Eli, Erika, Elizabeth, Evelyn, and Ella.

In 2014, Christian's youngest daughter, Ella, was diagnosed with pediatric leukemia at age 3. Over the next few years, I watched as Christian and his family held it all together as Ella was treated for her illness, and his wife, Melissa, was treated for breast cancer at the same time. We were all elated when Ella went into remission (Melissa did as well) in 2015 and resumed life as a young girl.

Unfortunately, Ella relapsed at age 11, and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The good news is that there were no new leukemia cells in her latest bone marrow testing!

Things have taken an increasingly challenging turn since last year when Christian himself was diagnosed with an incurable blood cancer called Multiple Myeloma. He is in ongoing treatment, currently recovering and rebuilding from a stem cell transplant. Consequently, Christian is not able to to tour or perform currently, resulting in little or no income.

THE REASON I am starting this fundraiser on this platform: to support Christian and his family as they bravely face this inordinately difficult time. He is a loving and devoted husband and father, and he needs to focus on his own health battle. I want people to know his story.

This is an open platform where friends, fans, family, and strangers, who have been touched by Christian's talent, kindness, and grace can lift him up when he needs us the most. You will receive updates and be able to connect further to this wonderful community we have all built together over the years. A one-time or recurring gift WILL MAKE a difference!

Amidst an outpouring of support for the family, an update from Hoff was posted yesterday, May 24:

Ella remains strong in her treatment, however intense it is. She turns 13 July 3rd ringing the bell with our hope for lasting remission this summer! 20th anniversary for me and Melissa!



They are scheduling another bone marrow biopsy for me next and will adjust treatment if necessary. Hoping to reduce dosage and the ongoing toxicity! Daily chemo wearing you out too soon is not great.



I believe the cancer research we see coming can make it better and will!

To view the GoFundMe and make a donation, please click here.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi