Bebe Neuwirth, Huey Lewis, Jeremy Jordan, and More Set for 2024 Broadway Teachers Workshop

Celebrating its 24th year, the Broadway Teachers Workshop is an enormously popular three-day series of interactive workshops and seminars with prominent Broadway artists, tickets to four (4) hit shows, and post-show discussions with cast and crew* (*subject to availability). Limited space is still available for the 2024 workshops, which have sold out every year since its inception.

This year's speakers include Bebe Neuwirth, Huey Lewis, Jeremy Jordan, Schele Williams Corey Cott, Beth Leavel, Jen Colella, Sheryl Kaller, and more.

The 2024 Conference takes place at A.R.T./NY Theatres (502 West 53rd Street) and the line-up includes tickets to FOUR BRAND NEW BROADWAY MUSICALS; THE OUTSIDERS, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, THE GREAT GATSBY, and the feel-good hit HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL -- as well as a series of professional development workshops in various theatrical disciplines including Directing (all levels), Choreography (all levels), Musical Theatre, Stage Management for Tech Week, Costume Creation, Scenic Painting, Intimacy Coordination, Self-Care for Teachers, History of Broadway, Prop Creation, Careers on Broadway, and Networking throughout.

Designed to inspire teachers, directors of school theatre, and community theatre directors with new teaching methods, enhanced production skills, and an exchange of ideas with peers and professional Broadway artists, the program is produced in conjunction with Music Theatre International and offers teachers the opportunity to earn professional development hours and graduate level academic credits.

The Broadway Teachers Workshop represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for educators and directors from all non-professional sectors to exchange ideas with Broadway's top artists – and with each other – in a Broadway rehearsal studio. The experience resonates long into the school year and beyond as Workshop members stay in touch with each other, with us, and with many of the Broadway artists they meet.

Past guest speakers include Lin Manuel Miranda, Stephen Sondheim, Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford, Stephen Schwartz, Bobby Lopez, Michael Mayer, Jerry Mitchell, Michael Greif, Jason Robert Brown, Kathleen Marshall, Roger Rees, Harvey Fierstein, Charles Strouse, Marsha Norman, Chris Gattelli, Jeanine Tesori, Stephen Flaherty, Walter Bobby, Matthew Warchus, Ken Billington, William Ivey Long, Susan Stroman, Dame Diana Rigg, David Cromer, David Yazbek, Andrew Rannells, Leigh Silverman, and many more. Last summer's Broadway Teachers Workshop sold out. Over 1,000 theatre educators from around the world will participate this summer in New York City.

Registration for 2024 is now open.

For more information, please visit www.broadwayteachinggroup.com.