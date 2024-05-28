Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Humperdinck "Hansel and Gretel" comes to Jerusalem Lyric Opera in July. The performance is on 15 July 2024 at Gerard Bechar Hall.

The history of the creation of the fabulous opera "Hansel and Gretel" by E. Humperdinck is as fascinating as the opera itself. Once the composer`s sister, Adelheid Wette, decided to arrange a musical performance based on the fairy tale of The Brothers Grimm in the family circle and asked her brother to write four songs, to which she composed the words.

The performance with the participation of the children of Adelheid caused a storm of delight among all those present, and Engelbert Humperdinck, inspired by this event, decided to create a singspiel.

As a result, E. Humperdinck worked with such rapture that he wrote a full-fledged opera. One of the main directors of the opera was the young Richard Strauss, at the premiere he acted as chief conductor. The first performance of "Hansel and Gretel" took place on Christmas Eve, December 23, 1893, in Weimar at the Hoftheater, now better known as the German National Theatre.

Children`s opera - a fairy tale made a splash! Since that moment, the opera has been constantly accompanied by fame and success, and the anniversary productions of "Hansel and Gretel", on the occasion of the anniversary of the triumphal premiere, have always aroused increased interest and attention of the public.

