VIDEO: On This Day, July 5: Happy Birthday, Tracy Letts!

On this day, we're celebrating the birthday of award-winning actor and author, Tracy Letts!

Tracy Letts is a Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright, actor and Steppenwolf ensemble member. He is the author of the plays Linda Vista, Mary Page Marlowe, The Scavenger's Daughter, Superior Donuts, August: Osage County (Pulitzer Prize, Tony Award), Man from Nebraska(Pulitzer Prize finalist), Bug and Killer Joe.

Also an actor, he received the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. TV and film credits include Lady Bird, The Lovers, Christine, Elvis and Nixon, The Big Short, HBO's "Divorce" and two seasons as Andrew Lockhart on Showtime's "Homeland."

Celebrate Tracy today with a flashback to his win at the 2013 Tony Awards.

