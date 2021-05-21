Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Get a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Sutton Foster's BRING ME TO LIGHT Concert at NY City Center

Through a collection of solos, duets, and group numbers, the cast enlivens the theater with the hope of things to come.

May. 21, 2021  

Sutton Foster | Bring Me to Light, was filmed live at City Center, and is available for on demand viewing through Monday, May 31.In the concert, Sutton Foster takes over City Center-filling it with her indomitable spirit for a concert with friends celebrating their connections to the historic theater and reflecting on the challenges facing all of us in this time.

Get a behind the scenes look at the making of the concert below!

Through a collection of solos, duets, and group numbers, the cast enlivens the theater with the hope of things to come. Bring Me to Light features performances by Broadway star and fellow City Center alum Kelli O'Hara; Wren Rivera, Foster's student at Ball State University; and reunites Foster with cast members Raúl Esparza and Joaquina Kalukango to reminisce and perform songs from their shared productions at City Center-Anyone Can Whistle and The Wild Party. Featuring music theater favorites from Camelot, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, Violet, and more, the cast is accompanied by Music Director Michael Rafter (piano) and Matt Hinkley (guitar). Sutton Foster|Bring Me to Light is directed by Leigh Silverman, with Jeanine Tesori serving as Creative Producer.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


