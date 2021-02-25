Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Dressing Room
Click Here for More Articles on The Dressing Room

VIDEO: Get a BRIDGERTON-Inspired Look on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

The Bridgerton musical has taken over TikTok and now you can get the look!

Feb. 25, 2021  

Has dress never been your strongest suit? Are you in need of a Broadway makeover? We know (we know) exactly what you need! BroadwayWorld is excited to present The Dressing Room, with Jamie Glickman.

Welcome to The Dressing Room, where we're covering all-things theatre, style, and beauty! Right now, we all could use a fun place to get ready, get unready, gossip, reset, and relax-and since we can't be in shows for the time being, we're bringing the fun of the dressing room to wherever you are!

After debuting in the closing cast of Avenue Q, graduating college, and doing the audition hustle til Covid-19 hit, Jamie Glickman was literally left wondering: What do you do with a BA (in theatre) during a pandemic? Answer: You start a series on BroadwayWorld where you talk all about your obsession with theatre, style, and beauty! Jamie is a NY-based actress and content creator, and she can't wait to share her tips, tricks, and stories with you all!

In this latest episode, Jamie shows you how to achieve a perfect, modern Bridgerton-inspired look!

VIDEO: Get a BRIDGERTON-Inspired Look on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
First Preview Unisex Shirt
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork Mug
Broadway T-Shirt

Related Articles
VIDEO: Get 6 Broadway-Inspired Looks on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman! Photo

VIDEO: Get 6 Broadway-Inspired Looks on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

VIDEO: Achieve an #InBetweenShowGlow on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman! Photo

VIDEO: Achieve an #InBetweenShowGlow on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

VIDEO: 5 Looks Inspired by Disney Leading Ladies on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman! Photo

VIDEO: 5 Looks Inspired by Disney Leading Ladies on The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!

VIDEO: Watch the Premiere Episode of The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman! Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Premiere Episode of The Dressing Room with Jamie Glickman!


From This Author BroadwayWorld TV