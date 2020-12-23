VIDEO: Celebrate ALL THE GIRLS on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with ALL THE GIRLS with Sally Wilfert and special guests Joseph Thalken, George Dvorsky and Jennifer Simard.

PS CLASSICS will release All the Girls - the new album from Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert - on Friday, December 25 in digital and streaming formats. A CD will be available on Friday, January 15, 2021. Building on a special friendship forged on and off the stage, the pair have recorded a celebration of womanhood in all its complexities and expressions. Adapted from the stage show of the same name, All the Girls is framed by songs from such theater luminaries as Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Fred Ebb & John Kander, highlighted by a delicious medley from musicals featuring iconic female duets. Luker and Wilfert enrich the tone and expand the scope by also embracing art songs, cabaret material, and settings of poems written expressly for them by the show's music director, Joseph Thalken, who expanded the orchestrations from four to ten pieces for this recording.

