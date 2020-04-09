VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Star Alex Brightman Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Tomorrow at 12pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here tomorrow, April 10 (12pm), as he chats with Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman!

With this yesterday's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre. The musical (which had been set to close on June 6th) still has plans to launch the previously announced national tour in the fall of 2021. Sources tell us that producers are still considering if there is an opportunity for Beetlejuice to return to Broadway in another theater, but a decision won't be made until there is more information including a date for Broadway to reopen.





