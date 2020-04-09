Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge
VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE Star Alex Brightman Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Tomorrow at 12pm!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here tomorrow, April 10 (12pm), as he chats with Beetlejuice star Alex Brightman!
Brightman is a two-time Tony nominee for his roles in SCHOOL OF ROCK and Beetlejuice. His additional Broadway credits include Wicked, Big Fish, and Matilda the Musical. He was recently cast alongside Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the indie comedy Here Today.
With this yesterday's news about Broadway remaining closed through June 7th, it makes it official that BEETLEJUICE on Broadway has played its final performance at the Winter Garden Theatre. The musical (which had been set to close on June 6th) still has plans to launch the previously announced national tour in the fall of 2021. Sources tell us that producers are still considering if there is an opportunity for Beetlejuice to return to Broadway in another theater, but a decision won't be made until there is more information including a date for Broadway to reopen.
