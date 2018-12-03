Turn Back Time: A History of Jukebox Musicals on Broadway!

Dec. 3, 2018  

Tonight, December 3, the music of a legend takes over Broadway as The Cher Show officially opens at the Neil Simon Theatre.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

This is far from the first time that popular music has made its way to the Broadway stage. Below, check out a thorough history of jukebox musicals on Broadway. From The Beatles to The Bee Gees; Bob Dylan to Billy Joel; Janis Joplin to Tupac Shakur. We bet there have been a whole lot more than you think!

Turn Back Time: A History of Jukebox Musicals on Broadway!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

