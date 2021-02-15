Tony-Nominee Lauren Patten Joins LGBTQ 'Be Yourself, See Yourself' Media Representation Panel

On Saturday, March 20 at 2 PM EST, Pride and Less Prejudice will host a virtual panel on the importance of LGBTQ media representation. The panel will feature Nicole Maines (Supergirl; Bit), Darryl Stephens (Noah's Arc; B Positive), and Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill; Blue Bloods) and be moderated by Tagg Magazine Editor-in-Chief Eboné Bell.

Founded in November 2019, PLP provides free, age-appropriate, LGBTQ-inclusive books to classrooms from pre-K to 3rd grade in order to foster LGBTQ inclusivity and acceptance.

Since its launch, PLP has raised more than $20,000 and donated more than 1,200 books to classrooms across the United States and Canada. Recently, PLP also received a $2,000 community grant from the Tegan and Sara Foundation to finance their work in Canada.

"We're really excited to have Nicole Maines, Darryl Stephens, and Lauren Patten participate in our panel," said PLP founder Lisa Forman. "Their work playing LGBTQ characters on television, in movies, and on Broadway has been revolutionary and speaks to the importance of LGBTQ representation, which helps foster acceptance and inclusivity worldwide."

The See Yourself, Be Yourself panel will take place on Zoom, and be followed by a 30-minute Q&A. Starting February 16 at 10 AM EST, tickets will be available at this link, and start at $20. All proceeds will go towards providing free, age-appropriate LGBTQ-inclusive books to classrooms across the United States and Canada.

Nicole Maines, Darryl Stephens, and Lauren Patten previously appeared in PLP's #ReadOutProud campaign video, which raised more than $10,000 for the organization. On the importance of having LGBTQ-inclusive books in schools, Darryl Stephens explained: "Seeing characters whose experiences reflect our own affirms that our feelings are valid, and that we too, deserve to be loved."