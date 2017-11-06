This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 11/6/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 11/6/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

: TROY FOUNDRY THEATRE: CALL FOR NEW PLAY SUBMISSIONS

Posted On: 11/6/2017

TROY FOUNDRY THEATRE: CALL FOR NEW PLAY SUBMISSIONS Troy Foundry Theatre, a 501(c) 3 professional theatre company in Troy, NY is accepting submissions for new plays. The selected plays will be presented in a staged reading format as a part of Troy Foundry Theatre’s new Dark Day Mondays Series, with the possibility of being considered for full staging. The plays selected during this round of submission will have Dark Day Monday readings in December of 2017 in the Theatre of Revolt: A Fest... (more)

Posted On: 11/1/2017

Bay Street Theater (BST) seeks a Production Manager (PM) for the 2018 summer mainstage season. This salaried position reports to the General Manager and works closely with the Artistic Director and Associate Producer/Company Manager. The PM position begins with part-time coordination (remote work optional) in March 2018 and is on-site, full-time in Sag Harbor, NY from approximately May 1, 2018 – September 8, 2018. Housing is provided for the duration of on-site work. The BST mainstage seaso... (more)

Posted On: 11/1/2017

Goodspeed Musicals seeks a Wigs & Hair Stylist to finish out our 2017 season Nov 10-December 17. Duties include hair/wig changes during performances, assisting the wardrobe department with quick changes, and performing maintenance on all wigs & facial hair. Applicants must have a knowledge of period hair styling on both wigs & performers. Professional theatrical experience in running quick changes and backstage tracking involving wigs, facial hair, and costumes is a must. EOE. Housing availa... (more)

Posted On: 10/31/2017

Wyndham Vacation Ownership is the world's largest vacation ownership company with an impressive list of world-renowned destinations. We've grown and excelled by remaining true to our corporate values of integrity, accountability and exceptional customer service. It is the strong values and "Count On Me" service promise of being respectful, being responsive and delivering great experiences exhibited by our team that continues to set us apart from the rest! The primary purpose of the Outside Ma... (more)

Posted On: 10/27/2017

Theatre-Musical Director... (more)

Posted On: 10/26/2017

NOW HIRING: Assistant Box Office Manager Full time position. Must be available to work some evenings and weekends. Knowledge of the OvationTix ticketing software a plus. Must have good customer skills. Resumes should be sent to Kelly Berwick (kelly@patchoguetheatre.org).... (more)

Posted On: 10/25/2017

Title: Event Production Coordinator Status: Seasonal; Full-Time April 30, 2018 through September 2, 2018 Pay Range: $550-$650week + Room and Board Reports to: Festival Production Coordinator Works with: Festival staff, visiting company members Supervises: Production interns as assigned The Event Production Coordinator is a member of the Production Department and reports directly to the Director of Technical Production. The Event Production Coordinator is expected to be able to function... (more)

Posted On: 10/25/2017

Title: Ted Shawn Theatre Master Electrician Status: Seasonal; Full-Time April 30, 2018 through September 1, 2018 Pay Range: $550-$650/week +Room and Board Reports to: Ted Shawn Theater Production Manager Works with: Festival staff, visiting company members Supervises: Production interns as assigned The Master Electrician is a member of the Production Department and reports directly to the Ted Shawn Theatre Production Manager. The Master Electrician is expected to be able to function in... (more)

Posted On: 10/24/2017

About Lotus Lee Foundation: Founded in 2017, the Lotus Lee Foundation is a non profit theatre organization in New York City partnered with the Lotus Lee Drama Studio which was founded in China in 2015. Lotus Lee is a pioneer of theatre in China, specializing in theatrical planning, investment, production, performance, marketing, and bringing new technology to the theatre. Lotus Lee Foundation strongly believe in cultural exchange, in bringing these two countries together, and in sharing our ... (more)

Posted On: 10/24/2017

The Senior Development Officer (SDO) will provide strategic direction and leadership for a full range of development activities including annual giving, major gifts, foundation relations, special events and corporate sponsorships. ArtsEmerson, Boston’s premier presenter of contemporary theatre, and HowlRound, an online knowledge commons for and by and for the theater community, both sit within the Office of The Arts, and the SDO will have the opportunity to bring innovative approaches to cont... (more)

Posted On: 10/24/2017

Great Plains Theatre, in Abilene, KS, is accepting applications for an Assistant Technical Director. Great Plains Theatre is a SPT Equity Theatre that produces 4 professional shows each year, as well as 3 youth shows. The ATD position will be responsible either for the lighting designs for our shows, or sound designs. The ATD will also assist the TD in all aspects of scenery construction, maintenance , and stage operations. The TD will also help manage and maintain safety standards for our vo... (more)

Posted On: 10/20/2017

Roselle Park High School is seeking a Set designer for our 2018 Spring Musical. This is a part-time position. A few staff meetings will occur November and December, with set construction occurring January through March 2018. Responsibilities: - Designing overall set concept - Producing plans and drawings of sets - Preparing and managing set budget - Working with student crew/parents to complete building of the set Requirements: - Minimum 60 college credits/Substitute Certification (or... (more)

Posted On: 10/20/2017

Roselle Park High School is seeking a Set designer for our 2018 Spring Musical. This is a part-time position. A few staff meetings will occur November and December, with set construction occurring January through March 2018. Responsibilities: - Designing overall set concept - Producing plans and drawings of sets - Preparing and managing set budget - Working with student crew/parents to complete building of the set Requirements: - Minimum 60 college credits/Substitute Certification (or... (more)

Posted On: 10/20/2017

Roselle Park High School is seeking a Set designer for our 2018 Spring Musical. This is a part-time position with auditions and staff meetings in November/December. Rehearsals run January through March, two or three nights a week including occasional weekends. Responsibilities: - Conducting dance auditions/advising director on casting of dancers - Designing and directing dance routines - Running dance rehearsals with student actors - Assisting with student/parent committees Requirement... (more)

Posted On: 10/19/2017

The historic and newly renovated Billie Holiday Theatre is hiring ushers for our 2017-2018 season! Our first play of the season, The Old Settler by John Henry Redwood and directed by Tony-nominee Michele Shay, begins previews Friday, October 20th and opens Thursday, October 26th. We have six shows (three matinees and three evening performances) every week Wednesday through Sunday from now to November 19th. We are looking for friendly, responsible people to join our Front of House team! Res... (more)

Posted On: 10/16/2017

Brooklyn Ballet seeks WORK-STUDY candidates at our dance studio in the heart of downtown Brooklyn. We are looking for reliable, friendly, mature, and responsible workers to commit a shift on at least one day/week (Monday afternoon, Tuesday evening, Friday afternoon, Saturdays or Sundays). To apply, please send a brief cover letter and resume to info@brooklynballet.org. Positions will start immediately. In exchange for 4 hours of work at our front desk, workstudy staff may participate in... (more)

Posted On: 10/16/2017

Brooklyn Ballet seeks WORK-STUDY candidates at our dance studio in the heart of downtown Brooklyn. We are looking for reliable, friendly, mature, and responsible workers to commit a shift on at least one day/week (Monday afternoon, Tuesday evening, Friday afternoon, Saturdays or Sundays). To apply, please send a brief cover letter and resume to info@brooklynballet.org. Positions will start immediately. In exchange for 4 hours of work at our front desk, workstudy staff may participate in... (more)

Posted On: 10/13/2017

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to producing a season of contemporary plays and musicals as broad and diverse as New York itself, seeks an Education Programs Manager reporting to the Director of Education. Job Responsibilities: • Coordination and oversight of MTC’s Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program (Internship Program) • Work as a member of our Diversity Committee with external partners to ensure the attraction and engagement of a tale... (more)

Posted On: 10/12/2017

The production team of Counting Sheep is looking for scenic, paint, and prop interns to join them in creating the world of the show. Interns will be asked to assist in the fabrication process for a week. (multiple weeks if applicant is interested) The first week will be November 8, 2017 with load in of the show occurring on November 13. The show is scheduled to run at 3LD from November 28 to December 17, 2017. Interns will receive a travel stipend and 2 tickets to the production. To apply please... (more)

Posted On: 10/11/2017

The National Theatre for Student Artists (NTSA) is looking for directors, choreographers, music directors, technical theatre instructors, coaches (for acting, voice, and movement), and off-site mentors who are interested in joining an enthusiastic, dedicated, and artistically-rigorous creative team this summer. NTSA is a selective and residential pre-professional training program for students (ages 14-21) located in Western New York. We offer programs for student actors, designers, stage manager... (more)

Posted On: 10/10/2017

BACKGROUND: Broadway Roulette is the fun and easy way to see a great Broadway show -- or several! Customers specify a date and number of tickets, a preference for a musical or play (or both), and may exclude up to 6 shows that they’ve already seen or don’t want to see. On their selected date, Broadway Roulette “spins the wheel” and pairs customers with a show that matches their criteria. All tickets are just $49 – $59 with no outrageous service fees. Every single seat beats list price! Customer... (more)

Posted On: 10/5/2017

TITLE OF POSITION: General Manager ORGANIZATION: Theater Mitu Inc. LOCATION: Brooklyn, NY SECTOR: Non-Profit Theater POSITION TYPE: Salaried, Full-time Exempt SALARY RANGE: Commensurate with experience JOB DESCRIPTION: Theater Mitu is now accepting applications for a full-time General Manager who will oversee organizational management, finances, development, and strategic planning for this ambitious and established non-profit arts organization. The General Manager will be a critica... (more)

Posted On: 9/28/2017

Atlanta's premiere acting studio, Drama Inc. is seeking a qualified, passionate and energetic Instructor to head up our successful Meisner Program. Position begins early 2018. Relocation assistance may be available. Required: An advanced degree or an extensive amount of Meisner training and instruction experience. Job requires schedule flexibility and teaching 4-5 classes a week, both day and evening as well as putting together workshops and seminars. Part of Drama Inc.'s mi... (more)

Posted On: 9/28/2017

We are looking for aspiring international latin (chacha, samba, jive, rumba) & street dance (hip hop) instructor to teach group classes in Takoma Park, MD on weekly basis. The instructor has to be willing to learn, teach choreographies, provide technical training, be energetic with a positive attitude and intersted in performing with the team at NBA & NHL games in DC area and beyond. Classes are well compensated and teaching material and guidance provided. www.proamdanceteam.com... (more)

Posted On: 9/27/2017

NC Theatre is seeking a talented, experienced fundraising professional to join our growing Development Department. This is an exciting time for NC Theatre. The company recently completed a nation-wide search for its new President & CEO, selecting Elizabeth Doran who joined in March 2017. With a recent estate gift of $1 million, a committed Board of Directors with 100% participation in giving, a growing subscriber and donor base, and a 33-year history of artistic excellence, the company is poise... (more)

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles

From This Author